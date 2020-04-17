NEWARK — Lisa Herman cuts hair for a living on South Main Street but hasn’t been able to do so over the past four weeks because of the state-mandated shutdown of non-essential businesses.
That hasn’t dampened her enthusiasm for spreading joy in her neighborhood, however.
She knows that a lot of people are celebrating birthdays through these days of social distancing, and it’s certainly made it tough to make them as joyful as usual, especially for younger people.
Herman, the owner of Lisa’s Unisex Salon, is trying to spread some birthday joy in these trying times. In front of her salon is a lighted blowup birthday candle.
“I’m just displaying some happiness outside my salon to honor all those birthdays that are affected and can’t celebrate with their families,” she said. “So I have a birthday candle displayed outside my business to show them they’re not forgotten.”
Herman went even further to help Douglas Wells celebrate his 13th birthday.
After getting a group text asking friends if they could put together a little parade for Wells on April 5, Herman decided that her candle was going on the road. She put it on the back of a pickup truck, and it became part of a birthday parade that went by the young man’s home on South Avenue.
And what community parade is complete without a fire truck? Herman took care of that as well. She contacted Mike Colacino from the Newark Fire Department who just happens to own an antique fire engine that he took over to be part of the parade, she said.
“We surprised (Douglas) when we went by,” said Herman, adding that it was a surprise to his family as well; Douglas’ parents are Stacey and Chet Wells.
Colacino gave the birthday boy a ride in the truck, she said.