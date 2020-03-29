In times of trouble you want your Mom. Moms have a way of making things better, calming us down. But who do you turn to when Mom is gone?
The last five years of her life our Mom was a resident at Living Center South, a long-term care facility next to Geneva General Hospital. She lived a rich, full life, including bringing up nine children with our Dad, Tom Lavin. Some Genevans might remember that he was vice-principal at DeSales High School from 1970 until he died in the mid-1980s.
Mom died in 2018 at the age of 99. When she was a kid she was a Girl Scout, and during World War II she was a Red Cross volunteer. In Geneva she was a volunteer at the Center For Concern well into her 90s. You might think a woman at a certain age would sit back and take it easy, but she didn’t.
I lived with her on South West Street from January 2010 ’til September 2012, and when it was clear she had hardly any short-term memory, I taught myself how to make videos.
I would make short videos of our daily trips to Wegmans, nights we went out to restaurants, playing Scrabble and reciting poetry on the porch, walks along Seneca Lake, strolls down Washington Street. She never tired of watching them. If there’s any upside to having no short-term memory, it’s that everything is a surprise. Each time she watched one of those videos, it was the first time.
Here’s two:
• Mom’s Day Out At Wegmans Feb. 16, 2012: https://vimeo.com/36944214
• Mom reads aloud a letter to the Editor of the Finger Lakes Times: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qeqic4-Gt8
If Mom were alive now she’d be shocked by the devastation caused by the coronavirus, but she would encourage us to knuckle down, get to work, help each other through it. Much of what’s happening right now reminds many of us in NYC of 9/11. We all remember where we were when the planes hit, when the towers fell, how empty the streets were the weeks following. Now we have whole new ever-expanding stories of how the coronavirus pandemic is altering every aspect of our daily lives.
On Wednesday March 11 — just 18 days ago — I arrived at a hotel in Dartmouth, Massachusetts happily in the midst of a 14-city concert tour with four other contemporary American singer/songwriters — John Gorka, Cheryl Wheeler, Cliff Eberhardt, and Patty Larkin. The tour had been planned for months, and more than 4,000 tickets sold in advance.
Musicians have been struggling financially over the past decade as we’ve watched more record companies close, song royalties vaporize, concert venues fold, CD sales collapse. But the five of us joined together and found ourselves playing to packed theaters on the east coast, collectively selling so many CDs that our “merch check” had a comma in it every night.
After this swing through New England we had 10 more shows out west — Colorado, California, Oregon, and Washington. We couldn’t believe our good fortune. (Between us we have more than 200 years of experience in a business that values youth way more than experience. We all felt very, very lucky.)
On March 12, 700 tickets already had sold for our show that night at the Zeiterion Theater in New Bedford, Massachusetts. On that very afternoon the show was abruptly canceled due to the growing spread of the virus (or maybe postponed — we don’t know yet).
But the following concert near Boston on the 13th — Friday the 13th (should have been a sign) — sold-out since January, was still scheduled to happen, the theater’s website reassuring the audience that the entire building had been scrubbed clean — twice — with disinfectant. But the next day that concert, and then like dominoes, all the rest of the shows, canceled/or postponed (don’t know the ultimate fate of any of those yet, either).
Friday afternoon Cheryl Wheeler drove me to the Providence train station, and I quickly took Amtrak back to NYC, though common sense told me as soon as coronavirus testing was done on a large scale, NYC would be in trouble.
On the streets surrounding Penn Station people milled about aimlessly under an unusually warm sun that afternoon. Many were tourists, searching for something to do — all the Broadway shows closed down that day. There was a long line of empty taxis on 8th Avenue, and I got into one driven by a cheerful middle-aged woman who weaved us through the light traffic down to my apartment building on the Lower East Side. She had waited in the cab line for over an hour, wasting gas she said, hoping for a customer. She was grateful I didn’t live close to Penn Station. I was so grateful to be home I tipped her $20 cash, hugged her and wished her luck.
Whenever I’m scared I tip big. I’m reassuring myself that all will be well — why else would I be throwing money around? And yes, I hugged a stranger. Unthinkable now, but not then.
I hunkered down in my apartment Friday night, listening to the news non-stop, working on a video for a song I wrote 25 years ago. If I couldn’t work in public, I could still do something creative, as inside I was pushing down the gnawing panic. I make my living traveling, not at home. What can this video do to change any of that? But I was determined to stay busy at all cost.
On Sunday the 15th I left my apartment, rolling my little shopping cart toward Trader Joe’s, the closest grocery store. The number of coronavirus patients was climbing in NYC, so there were a few shoppers wearing face masks, everyone quietly going about their tasks of filling their carts with essentials. Already toilet paper was sold out, but I have a good supply at home.
The following six days I never left my apartment — working around the clock on a video for fellow singer/songwriter Julie Gold, while keeping up with the growing alarm reported in the news. Julie is the Grammy-winning writer of “From A Distance,” the Bette Midler hit (in the summer of 2016, Julie and I did a free concert in Pulteney Park).
Julie has many new songs that she wants videos for, but she thought that right now people needed something light-hearted to lift their spirits, even if it’s only momentary, so together we made a video for a whimsical story from her book-in-progress.
She lives a few miles away, so we emailed and texted back and forth, completing the entire project remotely, since both the Governor of New York and the Mayor of NYC were doing their best scaring New Yorkers from taking the subway, which worked on me. Julie is worried and scared, too. Is it safe to remain in NYC? Since we’re both staying inside, self-isolating, it’s a rhetorical question for now. We posted the video on social media where an entertainment starved audience was happy to view it.
“Saxophone,” written and read aloud by Julie Gold: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z5pmhC1_TA&feature=youtu.be
Meanwhile she couldn’t escape the growing references to her song, “From A Distance,” as the term “social distancing’ was increasingly heard. Friends on Facebook were asking her if she would write a humorous parody of it to reflect the pandemic — but Julie steadfastly refused, saying she found no humor in the situation. That hasn’t stopped others from posting their own rewritten versions of her song. Ironically, one that has gotten much attention is one written and sung by clever activist/performance artist Randy Rainbow, but it turned out to be a parody of the song, “Go The Distance” from the musical HERCULES he was parodying, not “From A Distance.”
Though Bette Midler herself made reference to the song in a tweet.
Another singer/songwriter friend, David Ippolito, also known as “That Guitar Man From Central Park,” wrote a parody of a Dylan song to encourage Americans to stay inside, put the word out he needed friends to help complete the video, so I added my five seconds — in my pajamas, my hair a scraggly mess — and recruited some music friends to also be part of it. On Saturday the 21st he debuted it during a free online concert.
“Everybody Must Stay Home”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSng7op4FyY
Twenty-four hours later it was over 1,000 views on Facebook. Are we helping? Or just distracting? It’s a fluid situation and hard to know how to behave. A group of actors in LA thought they were helping when they sang a line-by-line version of John Lennon’s song “Imagine” — and were mocked for what was surely a well-intentioned project.
One week ago, on Sunday the 22nd, after another six days inside seeing no one, I headed to Trader Joe’s again. The Freedom Tower loomed high above the eerily quiet streets, adding a twinge of deja vu and foreboding. About a third of the people I passed on the sidewalk were wearing face masks — a few even wearing bandanas covering their nose and mouth, tied the way the bad guys did in 1950s TV westerns.
There was a line outside Trader Joe’s that stretched halfway down the block — they were regulating how many shoppers could shop at the same time. But the line moved quickly. Soon I was in the store, with maybe 50 other shoppers. They are still sold out of toilet paper — that’s a week now. But they had paper towels, which I guess is a good sign, since last Sunday they were sold out of them, too.
I miss the familiarity of Wegmans on Hamilton Street, but Trader Joe’s is a worthy substitute. Like Wegmans, they are big on customer service, and like Wegmans, if you ask an employee for a specific item, they don’t point, they take you to it. The biggest difference between Wegmans and Trader Joe’s is that Wegmans is larger and the employees are better dressed (though Trader Joe’s workers are more colorfully tattooed).
The checkout clerk rang up my purchases, we made small talk, and as I left the store and another shopper was let in, I stopped at Target, next door, to see if they had toilet paper (no), latex gloves (no), face masks (no).
So I rolled my squeaky little cart back through the streets of lower Manhattan to home, where I promptly washed my hands before putting the groceries away.
The past five days I tried to avoid all news by working non-stop on a video of another singer/songwriter, Sally Fingerett in Columbus, Ohio. But things have changed — nothing funny or light-hearted here. Sally has no desire to make music — she’s busy sewing cotton face masks. Her husband Michael manned the camera, emailed the files, I edited them here in my apartment. I don’t have a sewing machine, but I can make videos, and maybe Sally’s instructions will inspire others to get out their sewing machines and do what they can to help their neighbors, and those in the first line of defense against this awful virus.
“How To Make Your Own Cotton Face Mask w Sally Fingerett”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8cGGCYar4g&feature=youtu.be
In it’s first 24 hours it’s gotten more than 500 views. But will it help?
I am writing this on Friday. Yesterday I received an email from a friend who’s been in a Broadway musical since June 2019, who up to very recently was performing eight shows a week:
In St Luke’s. In the Covid-19 Ward. Almost died two days ago. Somehow pulled through. Couldn’t catch my breath and it kept happening. This is my 10th day with fever. Coughed blood for 4 days. Slightly turned a corner yesterday, thank goodness. But I have a long way to go. Happy to be alive. Some hoax.
I’m still in shock. He’s one of those hale and hearty powerhouse singers who’s suddenly been laid low by this virus. Maybe I can isolate myself from germs, but not from reality.
Tomorrow I have to shop at Trader Joe’s again. After working on a video about making face masks, the truth is I don’t have one. I emailed this truth to Sally and she’s sending some pronto. Until they arrive I’ll walk quickly to and from Trader Joe’s.
On Sunday I’m scheduled at 4 p.m. to be a guest on a live internet broadcast of my friend folksinger David Ippolito. But he lives and broadcasts 12 miles north of me in Manhattan. I don’t want to take the subway — but this past Tuesday the MTA cut subway service by 25%, stating that ridership is in freefall. What are the odds sick people would be on the same subway car? Or would it be safer to take a Lyft or Uber?
I’m craving human contact. I’ve thrown myself into video work for two weeks, but I can’t ignore the news or the continued gnawing in my gut. Is it foolhardy to travel 12 miles north with NYC the new epicenter of the coronavirus?
Though I’ve been to Trader Joe’s twice and nothing bad has happened. Maybe I should just stay home and work. Am I putting David Ippolito in danger by traveling to his apartment? Is he putting me in danger by asking me to do this?
Like everyone else, I have no clear idea where all of this is going, plus growing unease that New York City might be the worst place to be right now, but it’s my home. I’m over 65 with health issues, so I know I need to be careful. For the past week we’ve known that NYC had roughly 5% of the global cases of the virus — though now we know the U.S. has the most coronavirus cases in the world. And NYC has the most in the US. Add to that the inability of any official to tell us how many testing kits are available across the U.S., so as scary as these numbers are, it’s possible they are much worse. I have no idea what I will do on Sunday, if I will keep my commitment or not.
It was startling to hear Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas, inspired by Trump’s hinting that we need to get the economy going again, say that older people should consider sacrificing themselves for the economy, to do it for the young people. We always knew the president had no use for older women in his life. Now we know he hasn’t much use for you older guys, either.
I emailed back my friend in the hospital, told him the closest I’ve ever come to religion was when a college student approached me after a concert in Ann Arbor and asked if I was an ex-nun. No, I said, but it was the look I was going for. I assured him that despite that, I would pray like crazy for his full recovery.
He wrote back: Well, if laughter is our religion, then we’re deacons. Your line to the girl made me howl.
Sounds like he has turned a corner. But I’m still praying.
I’m luckier than most musicians in that writing and playing music isn’t my only skill. If not for living with my mother in Geneva, I would never have learned how to make videos, a skill that will sustain me over the coming months (I hope). If Mom were here I know she’d encourage all of us to do all we can to help others right now. If you have a skill that can help, now’s the time to put it to good use. I sure hope all the residents and staff at Living Center South — and North — are doing well.
Julie Gold just sent me an email — she needs another video. Whew.
I’ll end this the way I end all my emails now:
Stay healthy!
Stay safe!
Stay home!