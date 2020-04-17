“When the mathematician would solve a difficult problem, he first frees the equation of all incumbrances, and reduces it to its simplest terms. So simplify the problem of life, distinguish the necessary and the real.”
— Henry David Thoreau, letter to H.G.O. Blake, 27 March 1848
I went through a period of life when I read a lot of the transcendentalists, especially Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. Thoreau was my favorite, I suppose, as I’ve always been tuned into nature, at home in the wilderness.
I think of Thoreau’s “Walden” now, in the midst of this quarantine. As described on a website dedicated to him: “The writer, transcendentalist, and philosopher, Henry David Thoreau, lived on the shores of Walden Pond for two years, two months, and two days, starting on the Fourth of July in 1845. During his stay, he kept a journal chronicling everything he witnessed and learned from nature. His experience at Walden Pond provided the material for his book, ‘Walden’; or, ‘Life in the Woods,’ which is credited with helping to inspire awareness and respect for the natural environment.”
As I look at his writings now, through the lens of quarantine, Thoreau reminds me that I don’t need to go off to exotic places of grandeur to see my own space as special. There is wonder all around me. In the trees, in the wind, in the rain, in the flowers gently blooming. In the sound of the percolator perking. This quarantine is having a very good effect on me in that way.
I’ve seen America’s “purple mountain majesty” on treks in the Sierra Nevada and visits to the Rockies of America and Canada. What I remember most, and best, is the quiet. A quiet so good, and normal, and green; a primeval quiet like at the moment of creation when it was just God and no one else walking in the peace of Paradise. Like when God did actually walk with Adam and Eve. Imagine the peace of that moment, those moments. High up in the wilderness, there is that singular kind of peace that man cannot replicate. And I can only remember it, feel it, hear it, when I am calm.
I am increasingly at peace during this shutdown. I can hear the sound of my own breathing and thoughts. When in the mountains of North America, I could sit on a granite exfoliation high up and just stare out into the universe for hours. I find myself doing that now at 561 feet above sea level. But it is not a comatose or catatonic stare, it’s a reflective and rehabilitative kind of stare, an absorption kind of stare where you take in all that’s going on both inside and outside your body and find the grid coordinates of your place in the universe. I’m convinced we are not built to be so much on the move. At least I’m not. I increasingly feel we’re built more to be Mary than Martha … to sit at the feet of the Master long enough to be taught and be changed instead of ... You know the story:
Martha opened her house to Jesus and his disciples. Her sister, Mary, sat at the Lord’s feet, listening to all that he had to say. But Martha was distracted, making preparations and complained of Mary just sitting there, listening, while she worked:
“‘Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!’”
“‘Martha, Martha,’ the Lord answered, ‘You are worried and upset about many things, but only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.’” [Luke 10:38-42]
This shutdown is indeed shutting me down, something I apparently couldn’t do myself. Sometimes you can’t appreciate how fast you’re going until you’re made to stop. Like when a car hits a wall or a pandemic forces everyone to flee into their homes … where maybe, just maybe, an awakening can take place.
Jesus knew who was doing the better thing at Martha’s house. I hope we all do when this is over.
Hennessy, of Geneva, has studied the Bible under both Jewish and Christian teachers and received training as a Holocaust educator by staff from the Int'l School of Holocaust Studies in Jerusalem, Israel, the Anti-Defamation League and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.