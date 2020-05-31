The COVID-19 pandemic has infiltrated all aspects of life, and it’s no different for school districts.
In many ways school officials have had more adapting to do than most — from figuring out on the fly how to educate their students remotely to crafting a 2020-21 school budget when financial news becomes bleaker by the day. And, by the way, in-person voting can’t occur, yet districts still need to provide a way for voters to weigh in on a proposed spending plan.
“That’s been a heavy lift for the district clerk,” admitted South Seneca Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski, mostly because it’s South Seneca’s intention to send an absentee ballot to every eligible voter — not just every registered voter. The list of registered voters from the Board of Elections is organized by town residence, not school district, so there is some culling to do, also.
To reach that goal of engaging every eligible voter, Zielinski said the district has been advertising about the new voting procedure in community publications, on its website, and on social media accounts.
Last year’s school budget vote attracted 300-400 voters, he said; this year, the district is mailing out thousands of absentee ballots, and Zielinski expects more votes.
“We think of that as a good thing,” he said.
Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman agrees that the convenience of absentee voting will encourage more participation. All school budget ballots must be received at district offices by 5 p.m. June 9 — whether they are mailed back or dropped off.
Penn Yan Superintendent Howard Dennis — he said his district had compiled an eligible voter registration list in conjunction with the county previously — thinks a higher voting percentage is possible, but he’s not certain. Dennis described Penn Yan’s online budget hearing last Tuesday as “pretty normal,” attracted the same amount of interest even though voters could watch right from the comfort of their couches.
Superintendents Matt Cook of Newark, Trina Newton of Geneva, and Matt Sickles of Midlakes said they don’t know if higher voter turnout is good or bad for getting budgets passed, but that all districts are bearing extra expenses for the mail-in vote. In Geneva, it’s about $40,000 compared to a typical expense of about $3,000, Newton said.
Zielinski welcomes more voter participation, but admitted district officials are fearful regarding school finances — “about this upcoming year and beyond.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said a 20% midyear cut in state aid is possible if federal aid to states is not realized.
Geneva’s Newton said she never takes budget approvals for granted, but that the district can only present a budget based on current information. Right now the district is estimating nearly $35 million in state aid on a $59.4 million spending plan that raises the tax levy 1.96%.
“It’s difficult to create a budget when you don’t know what your state aid will be,” Newton admitted. “This is our best guess, given the information we have.”
Newton, who is retiring at the end of June, said “this is the most difficult budget with the most unknowns in over 20 years as an administrator.”
Cook said he has tried to convey to the community that budget adjustments might need to be made once state aid known.
“What we’re saying is this is our maximum allowable expenditure,” he said.
Cook said a 20% cut would mean a $5 million loss in revenue for the district, which projects getting about 60% of its proposed $50 million budget from state aid.
The same holds true at Midlakes, Sickles noted. A 20% cut would equate to a $2.8 million loss on a $37.5 million budget, with about 58% of revenue coming from state aid.
“That’s about 35 teaching positions,” elaborated Sickles, emphasizing cuts would come from all areas. “It would not just hit one unit. We’re a very labor-intensive industry. Seventy-five percent (of the budget) is salary and benefits. The only way to (reduce expenditures) is through positions.”
Sickles, who has hammered out his third budget at Midlakes, said the district already was drawing from reserve funds as part of an effort to keep the tax levy increase to 2.75%.
“By far this is the most challenging I have faced,” he said, “but, more importantly, it is more challenging than I could have imagined.”
South Seneca had crafted a budget with a 1.6% tax levy increase but ultimately lowered that increase to 0.5% given the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
“It’s a message to the community that we also understand households are experiencing hardship as well,” Zielinski said.
To make that possible, the district is using leftover 2019-20 fund balance to buy supplies for the upcoming school year and will shut all purchasing down Oct. 1, he said. In addition, the budget vote includes a proposition to spend $400,000 from a bus reserve fund to purchase replacement vehicles. There is money in the general fund to pay for those buses, but if the district experiences a shortfall it can use the general fund money for other purposes and still purchase the buses with the reserve fund monies if that proposition passes.
In Penn Yan, Dennis said the district, which has proposed a 1.98% increase in the tax levy, declined to add an expanded work skills program for students because of COVID-19. The district had been eyeing the internship program — it would place students with community businesses — for a while.
“We did save some money (by removing it from the budget), yes, but we realized it was also probably not the best time to be approaching businesses that are trying to get back on their feet themselves,” he said.
If the state initiates the 20% aid take-back, Dennis said Penn Yan officials have identified $700,000 where the district could hold back on equipment purchases and maintenance needs. And, extra staff development days would be curtailed. However, Penn Yan also would have to find an additional $1.3 million to cover the shortfall.
A list of potential cuts has been started, Dennis said, but he declined to elaborate because it has not been made public yet or even shared with the school board.
Should that 20% aid rollback become a reality, Clingerman said cuts in personnel and programming will have to be made.
“If we look at 20% of foundation aid, that’s close to $2 million for our district,” he said.
He’s hopeful that Cuomo’s continued pressure on the federal government yields results.
Seneca Falls is putting a budget before voters that is actually down 2.7% but carries a tax levy increase of 1.95%. The district realized some savings in retirements, lower health insurance premiums, reductions in non-instruction professional development, and shelving a universal pre-kindergarten phase-in.
For years, Seneca Falls has been trying to secure aid to fund UPK to no avail. It receives about $14,000 in state aid for pre-school education that is funneled to Head Start, but running one UPK classroom at the school costs about $125,000, he said. Seneca Falls “dug deep” to find that money to start phasing in UPK, Clingerman said, but later decided against it because of the specter of a midyear aid take-back.
“There’s no sense in getting something new started then cutting it,” he said, adding district officials have started discussing what to do should that 20% reduction occur, but have not yet formalized a plan.
Dennis said he’s tried hard to “get a pulse” on what voters are thinking this budget season. While he admits no one wants to pay more taxes, he said those who attended the virtual hearing were supportive, and the district has been able to maintain programming while having the lowest tax rate in the region. Plus, he believes residents are appreciative of staff efforts during this unforeseen crisis.
“We’ve gotten lots of kudos,” he said.
Clingerman is cautiously optimistic about the fate of the Seneca Falls budget; the community has been very supportive in the past, and the district has worked hard during this time to meet students’ needs — be it with meal delivery or instruction.
“I believe people will respond in a positive manner,” he said. “I feel good with how things have continued to go given the situation we’ve all been put in.”
Cook is hoping Congress can soften the budget blow that he expects from the state.
“So much is dependent on what the federal government can do,” he said. “If they (come through with additional money), all bets are off.”