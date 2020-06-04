GENEVA — Larry Townley said he received his absentee ballot for the Tuesday, June 9 school budget and board of education vote.
So did his daughter.
Trouble is, his daughter has not lived in his Geneva home for over a decade, moving out of state.
“I could sign my daughter’s signature,” Townley said, adding that he has learned of numerous cases of people getting absentee ballots in the mail for people who have moved from their homes or even died.
Townley said he also has learned some residents have yet to receive ballots just days before they are due in the district office.
“I’m not blaming them (the school district),” Townley said. “But how can they certify the vote?”
The city school district is relying, as are all others, on voter registration lists from the county Board of Elections to help ensure all district voters have a chance to cast ballots for the budget, one school board member and the Geneva Public Library spending plan.
District officials said all registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail by June 1. The ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on June 9, when they will be counted. They can either be mailed or left in the black drop box outside the district office at North Street School.
This all comes about after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on May 1 mandating that all school votes be done by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jay Worona, deputy director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association, said districts had little time to prepare for full-scale absentee balloting.
“Districts are in a really precarious position here,” he said. “The districts had about a week and a half to get their acts together on this.”
The City School District acknowledged the issues on Wednesday.
“We are aware of problems around absentee ballots and are working to resolve them,” said district spokesperson Heather Swanson. “We have heard of similar problems across the state.”
She said “ballots were mailed to all registered voters in accordance with the list provided and maintained by the Ontario County Board of Elections. If community members have concerns that ballots are being mailed to those who have passed away or moved, they should notify the Board of Elections, as we do not maintain the list and are unable to update it.”
Swanson said absentee ballots are typically mailed only to those on the permanent absentee ballot registry provided by the Board of Elections or those who request one, “and we would begin preparations for doing so in March.”
She said the district “worked closely with our printers and the Ontario County Board of Elections to print and mail the ballots as quickly as possible. The printed ballots were sent directly to the U.S. Post Office, who has been in close communication with us, and mailed by first class mail.”
Indeed, Worona said the Postal Service reached out to the New York State School Boards Association to assure that it would be expediting the ballot mailings, even providing a webinar.
Worona said districts are working in uncharted territory.
“It’s like building a plane while flying in it,” he said. “There is no playbook for this.”
As for the prospect of voter fraud, given ballots have gone out to people not eligible to vote, Swanson said there are safeguards in place.
“Official election inspectors are required to qualify every ballot,” she said. “We will be crosschecking all submitted, signed ballot envelopes with the county’s list before the envelopes are opened.”
Worona doesn’t deny mistakes have and will be made through this rushed voting process, but that it is highly unlikely the results will be affected enough to make vote certification impossible.
He said the aggrieved would have to demonstrate the irregularity affected the outcome.
“The real issue is whether the result would be different,” Worona said.
Swanson said that every registered voter who notifies ballotrequest@genevacsd.org that they have not received a ballot will get a new one hand-delivered. They can also call the district at (315) 781-0400 ext. 1101 to make arrangements, she noted.