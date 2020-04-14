LYONS — Dr. Charlie Morgan wants to make it clear he is not comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
However, Wayne County’s medical director for addiction services is concerned a pattern among people in recovery back then could return.
“This is different, but we went through similar things after Sept. 11,” Morgan said. “People were afraid of being isolated. We saw an increase in a return to alcohol and drug use.
“For people getting sober, traumatic events provide certain challenges, and any traumatic event can increase the reuse of alcohol and drugs, although I don’t like to use the term relapse. People with decades of sobriety feel a heaviness at this time. It’s a similar feeling to Sept. 11, but I don’t want to compare this to that.”
Morgan noted he is a recovering addict himself — he’s been clean for nearly 40 years — so he understands better than most how important the work at Lyons-based Wayne Behavioral Health Network is right now. The same is true for Clifton Springs-based Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the symptoms of those experiencing addiction on a daily basis. Isolation, lack of connections and lack of access to treatment are potential areas that affect the overall well-being of individuals seeking services and working toward recovery,” said Jennifer Carlson, FLACRA’s chief executive officer. “It has been extraordinarily difficult in this time, but FLACRA has worked hard to assure continuity of care for clients, families and the community, including updates on FLACRA programming and services that we have redesigned in a very short period of time.”
While Wayne Behavioral Health and FLACRA continue to help clients, it is not business as usual.
Jim Haitz, director of the Wayne County Mental Health Department and Wayne Behavioral Health, said the offices on Nye Road in Lyons remain staffed with a team of 35 people — most are professionals — who are providing telephone and telehealth video conference therapy to clients.
“We also see in-person patients who are receiving injection medications and continue to provide that via our mobile clinic, which has been stationed ... in the parking lot of our main clinic location,” he said. “We also continue to accept referrals of new patients and can complete our admissions evaluation using one of those technologies, and we can also begin medication treatment for people with either or both mental health and addiction problems.”
Haitz, who called Morgan an expert in the field of addiction treatment, said his office still works closely with area hospitals to receive patients being discharged from psychiatric or addiction in-patient units, hospital emergency departments, primary care doctor offices, and other referral sources.
Morgan, a former anesthesiologist, was medical director for the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports before coming to Wayne County. During his time at OASAS, he said the state made great strides in telehealth. It is proving invaluable in the current age of social distancing, allowing support groups to meet via computer.
“My recovery and self-disclosure makes everything possible, although I don’t tell people that in every case. I want them to know I am in the same boat,” he said. “We have been having these virtual meetings for awhile by Zoom, and people can join remotely if they have a computer. I have been sitting in on some of those meetings, and I used to live in Philadelphia and Georgia. In one of those meetings I saw someone from Georgia I hadn’t seen in decades.
“People have been sitting in on meetings from Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, even Africa,” he added. “I got to attend a meeting with someone from Africa. Not many people can say that. I’m 68 ... but I’m not an old dog who can’t learn new tricks.”
Haitz and Morgan noted that Wayne Behavioral Health’s regional Open Access Center is available to anyone in Wayne County and eight nearby counties, including Ontario, Seneca and Yates. Contact the center by calling 1-833-929-6326 or (315) 946-5750.
While the center’s operating hours have been reduced to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, they said 211-LifeLine manages after-hours calls, and there is on-call staff to respond as necessary.
While Morgan said overdose deaths have gone up since COVID-19 arrived, he is not hearing despair among his patients.
“I am hearing resilience and diligence,” he said. “Overwhelmingly, people are talking about how grateful they are to be sober, how grateful they are to be home with their children ... and how glad they are that we are still here to help them.”