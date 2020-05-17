GENEVA — Three of the city’s government-affiliated agencies are putting additional money into a fund set up to help city businesses stay afloat through the coronavirus shutdown.
The Local Development Corp. and Industrial Development Agency have approved $25,000 contributions to the recently created Small Business Disaster Grant Program. About $100,000 already had been earmarked for the disaster fund from the city’s $200,000 Microenterprise Assistance Program, which is designed to assist startup businesses in the city.
City Manager Sage Gerling said additional money will be sought from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund. A funding resolution is on the agenda for the governing body’s Wednesday meeting. She did not indicate how much is proposed to be moved from there.
Additionally, May 19 is the deadline for businesses to apply for the disaster assistance funds.
It should be noted that not all businesses may qualify. They have to either meet certain income requirements or be retaining full-time jobs in order to get assistance.
Dave Linger, who heads the LDC, said the agency recognized “that we’re in a crisis. Our fund balance is modest, but we wanted to make a positive impact.”
Linger acknowledged that the program’s scope is limited, but that the disaster assistance program “is the best way to get the money out the quickest.”
New York State Homes and Community Renewal is allowing the city to transfer money from its $200,000 Microenterprise Assistance Program, or MAP, to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Each business is eligible for up to $10,000.
The Small Business Disaster Grant Program is designed to help city businesses stay afloat by providing grants to help pay operating expenses.
Applications are available at CityOfGenevaNY.com/MAP or by contacting Collette Barnard at ccb@geneva.ny.us.
The city said the application deadline for the Microenterprise program is May 19 as well. The program provides up to $25,000 for startups and expansions of businesses with five employees or less, including the owners.