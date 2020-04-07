PENN YAN — Yates County and ProAction of Steuben and Yates, Inc. are partnering with Foodlink on two emergency food distributions in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The events will supply those in need with a 25-pound box of non-perishable food. They will be “drive-thru” events and available to all county residents on these dates:
• Wednesday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Starkey town barn, 656 Glenora Road.
• Thursday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fireman’s Field, 110 Hicks St., Penn Yan.
County Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn said to provide this service and keep the health of residents in mind, the following procedures must be followed:
• Pre-registation is required. People can register online at the link provided on the Yates County website (yatescounty.org) or by calling (315) 536-5183 and following the prompt to speak to a receptionist. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• This will be a “drive-thru” model. Clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper — with first name and last name of registration and confirmation number — in the window facing out for staff to see. Following registration, a confirmation number will be sent by email.
• People must have their trunk or the back of their vehicle cleaned out, so boxes of food can be put it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.
• No walk-ups will be permitted. Only pre-registered residents in vehicles will be served.
“Thank you to Foodlink for partnering with Yates County to meet the emergency food needs of our community during the COVID-19 public health crisis,” Flynn said. “We look forward to working with ProAction and The Hope Center Keuka Food Pantry to appropriately connect with Yates County residents.”