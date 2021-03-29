ROCHESTER — Area groups and organizations in the Finger Lakes region can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine through a speakers bureau on the topic.
The bureau was started recently by Rochester-based Common Ground Health, which covers a 13-county area that includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
“There’s a tremendous amount of misinformation and myths being spread about both COVID-19 and the vaccine,” said Dr. Linda Clark, senior health advisor at Common Ground Health, who led the effort for the speakers bureau. “We want to share accurate information instead so people can make intelligent decisions.”
Bureau speakers include doctors, pharmacists, community health workers, researchers, and other healthcare professionals. There is no charge for the informal chats, which are being called “table talk discussions.”
Potential topics include vaccine development, myths, and distribution disparities, as well as basics about coronavirus symptoms. The talks include question-and-answer sessions.
“National and local research has shown that many people have questions about the new vaccines and that’s OK,” Clark said. “It’s good to ask questions, and it’s important to connect people with accessible medical experts and accurate information.”
“Being able to make a difference in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19 is a great feeling,” added Dr. Yvette Conyers, president of the Rochester Black Nurses Association. “Having a Black provider educate community members who are Black can help to establish trust, which we know has been a reason for some hesitancy (in seeking medical treatment) in the past.”
Speakers can talk to groups virtually or in person, with masking and physical distancing guidelines followed. Bilingual speakers are available.
To request a speaker or apply to become a volunteer speaker, see commongroundhealth.org/speakers.