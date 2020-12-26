WATERLOO — It wasn’t unanimous, it failed in committee and it provoked a testy exchange between two members, but the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday adopted a new policy requiring all county employees to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they report for work.
Effective immediately, the new policy states all employees, regardless of symptoms or not, will have their temperature taken and asked to attest that he or she has not had symptoms, knowingly come into contact with anyone testing positive for COVID-19 or tested positive for COVID in the previous 14 days before the start of their shift.
Each employee must fill out the Seneca County Daily Wellness Employee Log attesting to those facts. If any asymptomatic employee is awaiting test results, the COVID-19 policies should be followed.
If an employee receives a positive test result, even if they are asymptomatic, they may not return to work until they complete a 14-day self-quarantine, unless they are an emergency responder or critical employee.
If an employee screens positive for COVID symptoms, they should be sent home with instructions to contact their health care provider for an assessment and testing. Department heads or site supervisors should provide the employee with information on health care and testing resources and they must immediately notify the Personnel Department.
The new policy was unanimously recommended by the county’s COVID-19 Task Force to the Board of Supervisor’s Personnel Committee. The committee presented it Tuesday night, but only three of the committee’s five members were present. Supervisors David Hayes of Romulus and Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls were absent.
During discussion, county Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner said some departments do the pre-duty protocols and some don’t.
“We feel that to be consistent, everyone should follow the same protocol when reporting for work to reduce the spread of the virus,” Wagner said, adding that a temperature of 100.4 or higher would be the threshold to require a worker to go home. County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart suggested an amendment to do the screening every 12 hours, but that did not receive a second.
The committee vote on the new policy was 2 to 1 in opposition. Chairman Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls voted yes, while voting no were Ron McGreevy of Tyre and Ernest Brownell of Junius.
That prompted a rebuke of McGreevy and Brownell from Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette.
“For two supervisors to feel there is no need for this is appalling to me,” she said.
She asked if the motion could be brought before the full board later Tuesday under a so-called Rule 29 procedure, which allows a matter to be considered by the whole board if a committee hasn’t considered it or recommended its approval.
County Attorney David Ettman said that would be allowed. Lorenzetti then said if the two opponents don’t feel the protocols are needed “why don’t you take your masks off?”
Ferrara said there are four board members on the special COVID task force who meet every Monday morning.
“It ls not an inconvenience and is the right thing to do. It would be embarrassing and tragic if there was an outbreak among county employees while we’re telling the public what they should be doing to protect themselves,” Ferrara added.
The board then considered a motion to revise the protocols adopted by the special COVID task force in dealing with businesses and individuals that violate regulations for employees and customers in their places of business.
McGreevy, chairman of the Public Health Services Committee, said COVID task force Chairman Tom Murray recommended removing the second step of the three-step process. He said he found that “disturbing.” The second step is to issue a first warning of a violation, telling the offending business owner that another violation could result in a hearing and fine.
“I have to question Mr. Murray’s credibility. Is his the same Tom Murray who, not long ago, recommended we abolish the code enforcement office for excessively regulating his business and other businesses?” McGreevy said.
“We’re in a pandemic Ron,” Lorenzetti interrupted.
McGreevy said some board members often show a lack of civility and respect. He suggested Lorenzetti be quiet.
Murray, who was present, went to the podium to say he was taken to court by the county for alleged violations of a county code. He said he was found to not be in violation.
“What you proposed was extreme,” McGreevy said, referring to wanting to eliminate the second step in the complaint process.
Murray said some businesses were not complying after two steps were initiated, so he proposed the hearing and possible fine in an effort to make them take it seriously and comply, allowing businesses to remain open.
During the full board meting, Rule 29 was approved by the required two-thirds vote, allowing the full board to vote on the pre-duty employee regulations.
After that vote, Swinehart said the county had 340 COVID cases from January to November, but has had 348 cases thus far in December. “Our infection rate is going up, not down,” she said.
It was noted that it was decided to make the potential fines lower for small businesses, defined as having less than 25 employees, than for large businesses, chains, franchises and big-box stores. The board voted 10-2 to invoke Rule 29.
The motion to adopt the new employee COVID policy was 9-3 in favor. McGreevy, Trout and Brownell voted no.
“It’s too invasive. What’s next? A lie detector to see if they are telling the truth about the questions asked?” McGreevy said. “I see no end to this.”