GENEVA — Even as vaccination efforts continue to try to bring to an end the threat that Covid-19 has brought to this community, some of the lessons learned through this prolonged crisis are becoming clearer.
And, some of these lessons hold out hope for improving life going forward — if Genevans can begin to see food support in a slightly healthier light.
For example, on Thursday a tractor-trailer from FoodLink of Rochester, our new partners at the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, will pull into the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road. Workers will unload literally tons of healthy, fresh food — vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and eggs and meat are the usual mix.
Finger Lakes residents are being invited to drive through and fill up their vehicles with supplies from noon to 2 p.m. Volunteers will load up the vehicles.
In a traditional view of charity, many would see this food as properly targeted for only the desperate and the destitute. However, Covid taught us that a great many of Finger Lakes families live much closer to the threat of hunger and can benefit from the great amount of excess food our economy produces each week. Senior citizens on fixed incomes, working families with children whose monthly budgets are fragile, as well as the unemployed and underemployed spend a high percentage of their incomes meeting this basic need.
The facts are simple: Our economy produces far more food than its stores can sell. Government and non-government organizations like FoodLink, the Geneva Center of Concern and now the Boys & Girls Club want to help direct that food in ways that can help families and the community.
Every ounce of this food that finds its way to a family that can use it not only improves nutrition, but frees up funds in the household budget for other needs. Economists call this “the multiplier effect’’ — a measure of the impact those funds no longer needed for food can have as they move through the local economy.
During the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club installed walk-in coolers and freezers to facilitate healthy storing and distribution of this food. In the last month alone — working in partnership with the Geneva Center of Concern and the Salvation Army of Geneva — we distributed several tons of food. Over time, continuing such efforts can have a dramatic impact throughout the community.
What can you do to help? Here are a couple things:
• Regardless of your station in life, drive through at 160 Carter Road on Thursday at noon and see what we have.
• Even If you do not need it yourself, take some of the food offered and share it with an elderly neighbor or friends who do not have the vehicle to get to this distribution. Letting them know what is there.
• If you know of a senior or family that may benefit from this help, send us a note to Food at 160 Carter Road, Geneva NY 14456 with a name and contact number or email Susan.tolleson@genevabgc.org. We will follow up and deliver when we can.