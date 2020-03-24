GENEVA – Facing what is being called a severe blood shortage in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross is urging people to consider donating during four local blood drives over the next week.
“Donor safety is our number one priority, and we have increased/added more safety protocols — pre-donation donor temperature screening, enhanced disinfecting, social distancing, self-awareness and protection and increased education materials,” said Brian Langdon of the Red Cross. “The U.S. Surgeon General said, ‘You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.’”
The drives in the Geneva area are:
Today, Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Hall Fire Hall, 4890 Route 14A, noon to 5 p.m. (by appointment only)
Monday, St. Francis deSales Church, 130 Exchange St., noon to 5 p.m.
For information on any and all American Red Cross blood drives in the Central or Western New York region, go to https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2020/give-blood-today-you-will-feel-good-about-it.html