Hands
Hands ...
The soft loving hands my momma cradled me in ...
The strong hard working hands of my daddy
Playing slap jack with my sister and I ...
The worn hands of my grandpa De Coninck
From hoeing, weeding, working so hard all of
His life ...
The short cubby fingers my Grandma Boehm brushed
My long blonde hair with ...
the soft clean hands of our parish priests, nuns,
And school nurse ...
First time I thought of lily white ....
When I noticed them ...
Hands ...
Of doctors, surgeons, and dentists
scrubbed so clean
Of my aunt with arthritis since age 18 ...
Bent, and crooked, and yet so so soft ...
As she held her books books books ...
Hands of my babies ... those precious
Tiny wee hands ... reaching out to be
Held, kissed, cuddled and loved
Hands of my teachers ...
With dents in their fingers where
Pens pencils and crayons rested daily
Hands of a painter with fingers looking like
Stained glass windows ...
Hands of the coal delivery man
Black and caked with soot
Hands of my girlfriends
doing all kinds of wonderful
Adventurous things ...
Hands of ladies that
Have perfectly manicured fingers
long nails, and polished in colors
Unnatural for finger tips ...
some so artificial I question
Why....oh why?
and how do you do anything ...
Hands with wrinkles
Old age spots
Short fingernails
not as strong as they use to be ...
But ... still keep busy ...
Hands that dust, polish, mop,
Vacuum, clean toilets, write
Out checks to pay bills, cook, sweep,
Mow lawns, pull weeds.
And garden ...
Who make ice cream cones or popcorn
For waiting children
Play ball with their son, dolls with daughters,
Wash the dog, feed the animals,
Yet are there to hold her husbands hand
When he gets home at night ...
Hands ... now washed and washed and washed
Hopefully freeing us all from a beast of a
Virus ... a pandemic ... in our life time ... oh my
In our lifetime ...
Hands reaching out now to adjust
Computers to telehealth, and classes, and Zoom ...
Hands reaching for ventilators,
Hands sewing masks ... making masks ...
Hands reaching out adjusting masks ...
Hands unable to be held in isolation
Hands limp from long endless hours
Hands now cold ... waiting alone
For cremation or burial ...
Hands wiping so many tears ... so many tears ...
Hands praying up to heaven ...
Hands wrapped with rosary beads ...
Hands ... clapping loudly
For those that lead us through this
First responders, doctors, nurses, military,
Family, funeral directors, leaders in our
State, and communities ...
And one more hand reaching out to each of you ...
Always ...
For you ... always ... mine ...
written in love ...
— MARTY DeCONINCK WOOLEDGE
Town of Romulus Councilwoman