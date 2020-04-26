Hands

Hands ...

The soft loving hands my momma cradled me in ...

The strong hard working hands of my daddy

Playing slap jack with my sister and I ...

The worn hands of my grandpa De Coninck

From hoeing, weeding, working so hard all of

His life ...

The short cubby fingers my Grandma Boehm brushed

My long blonde hair with ...

the soft clean hands of our parish priests, nuns,

And school nurse ...

First time I thought of lily white ....

When I noticed them ...

Hands ...

Of doctors, surgeons, and dentists

scrubbed so clean

Of my aunt with arthritis since age 18 ...

Bent, and crooked, and yet so so soft ...

As she held her books books books ...

Hands of my babies ... those precious

Tiny wee hands ... reaching out to be

Held, kissed, cuddled and loved

Hands of my teachers ...

With dents in their fingers where

Pens pencils and crayons rested daily

Hands of a painter with fingers looking like

Stained glass windows ...

Hands of the coal delivery man

Black and caked with soot

Hands of my girlfriends

doing all kinds of wonderful

Adventurous things ...

Hands of ladies that

Have perfectly manicured fingers

long nails, and polished in colors

Unnatural for finger tips ...

some so artificial I question

Why....oh why?

and how do you do anything ...

Hands with wrinkles

Old age spots

Short fingernails

not as strong as they use to be ...

But ... still keep busy ...

Hands that dust, polish, mop,

Vacuum, clean toilets, write

Out checks to pay bills, cook, sweep,

Mow lawns, pull weeds.

And garden ...

Who make ice cream cones or popcorn

For waiting children

Play ball with their son, dolls with daughters,

Wash the dog, feed the animals,

Yet are there to hold her husbands hand

When he gets home at night ...

Hands ... now washed and washed and washed

Hopefully freeing us all from a beast of a

Virus ... a pandemic ... in our life time ... oh my

In our lifetime ...

Hands reaching out now to adjust

Computers to telehealth, and classes, and Zoom ...

Hands reaching for ventilators,

Hands sewing masks ... making masks ...

Hands reaching out adjusting masks ...

Hands unable to be held in isolation

Hands limp from long endless hours

Hands now cold ... waiting alone

For cremation or burial ...

Hands wiping so many tears ... so many tears ...

Hands praying up to heaven ...

Hands wrapped with rosary beads ...

Hands ... clapping loudly

For those that lead us through this

First responders, doctors, nurses, military,

Family, funeral directors, leaders in our

State, and communities ...

And one more hand reaching out to each of you ...

Always ...

For you ... always ... mine ...

written in love ...

— MARTY DeCONINCK WOOLEDGE

Town of Romulus Councilwoman

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...