ALBANY — The state Department of Labor has launched a new application to make it easier for people to apply for traditional unemployment Insurance or the new COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Among the changes: No requirement to call the Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor said that prior to Monday, “cumbersome federal guidelines” required those seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to apply for regular unemployment insurance and be rejected before applying for the pandemic program.
The DOL said that with the new application, which aligns with updated federal policy, New Yorkers will be able to fill out one form to get the correct benefits.
The Department of Labor said it has deployed over 3,100 representatives solely dedicated to answering unemployment benefit needs seven days a week, up from 400 prior to the pandemic.
The state said that since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Department of Labor has paid approximately $2.2 billion in Unemployment Insurance benefits to 1.1 million New Yorkers.
The application call backlog prior to April 8 has been reduced to 4,305 from 275,000, said the state.
“I have been unemployed before myself, and I understand the pain, fear and help our neighbors through some of their toughest days, and in the last week we have made great strides in updating our systems,” said Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “While it appears the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to stabilize — at least from the public health perspective — we know that many New Yorkers are still facing an uncertain economic future, and the Department of Labor will continue to dedicate every resource available to helping New Yorkers weather this storm.”
The updated unemployment benefits application system will determine which unemployment program — unemployment insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — New Yorkers should apply for and then prompt them to answer a specific set of questions. The application builds on the new online system the department rolled out on April 10, in partnership with the state Office of Information Technology Services and Google Cloud, to help manage the unprecedented increase in new claims.
New Yorkers seeking to file an unemployment insurance claim should visit labor.ny.gov or call the Telephone Claim Center at (888) 209-8124.