I’d like to say a word for an unsung hero of the COVID-19 pandemic: the small-business owner.
Though rumors of a highly contagious coronavirus steadily grew in the early months of 2020, most of us were blindsided by the severity of the crisis when it hit, as well as the cost the lockdowns had on our commerce, medical community, and mental health.
The talent and ingenuity of the small-business owner doesn’t get enough credit, even in more precedented times. Whereas large companies have the money and resources to install entire departments for marketing and social media, HR, and billing, the small-business owner merely swivels her office chair and puts on a new hat. And, while corporations can afford to pay the fines incurred by violating government regulations (all while their PR people draw up virtue-signaling statements in support of that same regulation), small-business owners are the ones inventing the innovative solution that renders such regulation unnecessary in the first place.
Now, add a global pandemic into the mix.
In my occasional reporting work, I’ve had the privilege of speaking with several small-businesses owners during this strange time. They were not the least bit shy in sharing how the current health crisis has either hurt their business or slowed down important early growth. Yet, despite what seems like new disappointments around every corner, the resilience in their voices was undeniable.
For some, production remained strong, but the means for packaging or distribution was scarce. For others, social distancing guidelines rendered newly built spaces — which would have had plenty of elbow room before — too small to accommodate employees safely. For part-time workers, returning to seasonal work might put their unemployment benefits in jeopardy, which makes it tough for owners to maintain consistent staffing. Employers are concerned for the health and well-being of their staff and customers, fearful of COVID-19 exposure despite all their hard work following guidelines that are supposed to keep us safer.
It’s tough for all of us out here.
But the human spirit has the potential to be dauntless under such pressure. And dauntless they are. One owner shared that he had built every aspect of his business: the building, the production line, the design work, the business model, the branding, etc. So, when the pandemic shut his industry down, he knew what it took to immediately pivot and restructure in order to stay afloat.
In hearing their stories, another common theme was a genuine affinity for their staff. Small-business owners know their stories, work alongside them, and are fighting hard to pay staff well and keep them in employ. As for employees, the extra responsibilities afforded by health and safety guidelines are no cakewalk. The controversy over masking hasn’t lost its fever pitch since they were first mandated in the spring of 2020, but regardless of the various positions on face coverings, employers and their staff enforcing them are just trying their best to navigate this time and do what they feel is best. I can’t imagine the stress this adds.
The satisfaction of building your own business, or supporting the hard work of someone who has, is a source of pride. Doing so amid a global pandemic should warrant even more respect. More than ever, the shop around the corner needs our support.