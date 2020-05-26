NAPLES — COVID-19 has given people more time and perhaps a greater desire to limit grocery store trips and grow some of their own food.
So it’s not exactly a surprise that Fruition Seeds — an organic seed company started in 2012 by Petra Page-Mann and Matthew Goldfarb — found itself pretty busy this spring, with seed packets flying off the shelves.
What was unanticipated, however, was the supply challenge when it came to the packets Fruition packages its seeds in. At a time when increased sales called for more packets than ever, the Downstate printing company Fruition uses had to curtail production due to the virus.
Page-Mann said blank seed packets were purchased to bridge the gap, but her “heart just sank” when it came time to fill those blank packages with the company’s carefully cultivated seeds.
Her heart now is overflowing.
That’s because about 30 artists heeded her call to decorate the seed packets with their creations. Most are Finger Lakes area artists, Page-Mann said, with about a half-dozen coming from farther afield. Their mediums range from linocuts and pen-and-ink drawings to watercolor, marker and colored pencils.
Some — such as the watercolor images — are painted one by one. Others, namely the linocuts, can be produced in bulk. But all are original works of art.
“We’re calling them our art ‘CommUnity’ and culture packets,” she said. “They’re just unbelievably extraordinary.”
Page-Mann said the artists are being paid (“a modest fee that doesn’t begin to recognize their expertise”), although some are volunteering their time and donating their earnings to fellow artists. In addition, 10 percent of seed packet sales are going to the artists, plus their works are featured on Fruition’s website for sale.
Fruition placed no parameters on the artists; they had the entire front of the packet to decorate, as well as the upper half of the back side.
“The one sole requirement is that it had to bring them joy,” Page-Mann said. “It’s literally a blank slate and that was important to us. It’s important that artists create what they see in the world.”
Those blank packets that Page-Mann refers to as “blank slates” are “the moment we inhabit,” she said, referring to the pandemic. “If we have the opportunity to make it beautiful and as a way to connect, we should.”
Rochester artist Chris Charles of Moon Rabbit Press has known Page-Mann for several years; they share a mutual friend. When she got the email about decorating seed packets, not only did she say “yes” immediately — she enlisted three of her fellow artists as well (Erin Gursslin, John Ballou and Karin Choi).
Charles picked up 5,000 packets from Page-Mann and got to work. Her image pays homage to her business’ name — she chose a bunny and moon flowers. Charles noted Choi’s cut of a woman holding flowers is based on Page-Mann.
The linocut process involves transferring the reverse of a drawing onto a piece of linoleum mounted on a piece of wood. Charles carves the image into the linoleum and whatever remains is “inked up” and printed. She uses a mid-1800s Heidelberg-Windmill press and can make multiple copies fairly easily.
“It’s worked out really well,” said Charles, who has long admired Fruition’s mission when it comes to building community. “It’s really fun to be able to work with them.”
As an artist, Charles usually spends her summers selling her work at art festivals. That won’t be the case this year with all the COVID cancellations so instead she said she’s embraced an ambitious landscaping project (both flowers and vegetables). And she’s placed an order with Fruition Seeds.
“I’m curious to see whose packets I get,” she said.
Page-Mann, in her typical effusive and community-minded way, is expanding the project by including the URL addresses of local musicians on the packets as well — as a way to support those artists who are unable to work at this time.
In total, about 25,000 blank seed packets have come to life through these artists’ hard work. But this is likely a one-time occurrence. Page-Mann said Fruition’s seed-packing machine likes crisp, flat packets that haven’t been handled — which is impossible when an artist is painting or drawing on one. So she and her staff are filling them by hand … and she’s OK with that for now.
“For the moment, it’s defining of this time and experience,” she said.