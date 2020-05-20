ALBANY — As of Monday, those who use tobacco will find it harder to buy what they want.
New tobacco control measures that were included in the New York state budget took effect Monday. The provisions prohibit the sale of all tobacco products in pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite Aid, and end the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes throughout the state.
“Eliminating tobacco sales from pharmacies reduces the density of tobacco retailers, as well as youth exposure and consumption of tobacco products among people of all ages,” said Daniel Fitzgerald, MPH, ICPS, and national senior manager of advocacy for The American Lung Association. “Displaying tobacco products and advertisements alongside messages of wellness and health has sent mixed messages for far too long … thanks to Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo and the New York state Legislature, we can fully recognize the role of our local pharmacies as a trusted partner in health.”