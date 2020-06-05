GENEVA — Shortly after Happiness House in Geneva went to “distance learning,” along with every school in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff started checking in with students and families to see how they were doing.
What they heard from many parents, who were not working, wasn’t good.
“It became really evident that families were in need of food and struggling at this time, so we decided to create a food pantry,” said Christine Shultz, director of children’s programs and clinical services at Happiness House/Finger Lakes Cerebral Palsy Association. “We have enough families to make a difference, and it was one thing we could do to take some stress off these families’ plates.”
Shultz said Terry Ciancaglini, the program nurse, came up with the idea and got it rolling. So in early May, when parents started going in to get educational material for their children, they received a weekly bag of food as well.
“We were doing check-ins on people’s health and making sure they had a good food supply. Some of our parents said they didn’t have a good supply,” Ciancaglini added. “So much of our staff wanted to help these families.”
Most of the food donations have come from employees and retired employees. Shultz said families who have not been hit as hard by the economic crisis are helping as well.
“We are truly grateful to have had such an overwhelmingly generous response to the pantry. Happiness House employees have stepped up and taken the initiative to ensure that the basic needs of families in the community are being met,” said Mary Walsh Boatfield, president and CEO of Happiness House. “I am proud of our Happiness House employees for doing our part.”
Bank of the Finger Lakes donated fabric grocery bags that are packed with as much food as can be put in them. Happiness House staff manages the daily operations of the pantry, while also scheduling curbside pickup of the bags, all while observing COVID-19 precautions.
Staff members also have volunteered time before and after work to deliver food and supplies to families that don’t have transportation. Ciancaglini said 14 families, including 16 children who go to Happiness House, are getting help.
“It’s one bag per week, so it’s not like a week’s worth, but the families are still so appreciative. Some of the bags include cereal, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, snacks and other items,” she said. “We get texts saying the bags are great, and we had one person saying their child was so happy to see graham crackers. It makes you feel good to be able to help.”
Shultz said the pantry will run until at least the end of June, when the school year ends. Staff will assess the situation when the Happiness House summer program begins.
“We love helping our families,” she said. “We have seen just an overall sense of gratitude and sense of relief on their part.”