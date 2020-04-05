BATH — Starting today, the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is limiting the Urgent Care Center hours at the Bath VA to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
The Healthcare System also temporarily closed the Coudersport Community Based Outpatient Clinic, effective April 6, until further notice.
Veterans are encouraged to use telehealth (phone or video) for their scheduled appointments.
Veterans are asked to use an online tool for routine or non-urgent concerns. Veterans can send a secure message to providers about any health concern or question, or consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. Veterans are advised to download and learn about the VA Video Connect app in advance to prepare themselves.
The best way to get the most up-to-date COVID-19 information is to go to www.bath.va.gov or www.canandaigua.va.gov
For more information, call (607) 664-4626.