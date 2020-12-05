With a population of approximately 34,000, it made sense that the number of COVID-19 cases in Seneca County would be small compared to the state’s more populous counties.
For example, the county recorded just two cases in March at the start of the pandemic and 32 in April, considered the peak of the first wave in New York. Those numbers went down to less than 10 in May and June, less than 20 in July and August, and only 8 in September.
The numbers after that, however, started to concern Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County’s public health director, and her colleagues in Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.
Seneca County recorded 41 new cases in October, 210 in November and nearly 50 so far this month just five days into December. While more testing and contact tracing certainly contributes to those numbers, Swinehart believes the main reason is simply human nature — people started going out more after staying home in the early days of the pandemic.
“The increase in our numbers is largely due to gatherings, starting with Halloween parties, now birthday parties, Thanksgiving day, football parties, etc. People are relaxing their adherence to social distancing and mask wearing because they are around ‘people we know,’” she said. “However, with a number of individuals who are asymptomatic this virus is spreading. I am concerned now that college students are home, they will be getting together more.”
Swinehart’s opinion is shared by her fellow public health leaders in Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties, and likely those from across the state and country as new record numbers are being set almost daily and are a staple of the nightly news broadcasts.
While nursing homes and long-term care facilities were considered the epicenters of the first wave, that is not the case today.
“We are absolutely seeing community spread. We have had a few clusters associated with workplaces and social clubs,” said Deb Minor, public health director for Yates and Schuyler counties. “We also continue to see cases that are the result of family and friends gatherings. That is why it is so important for people to be mindful of following all social distancing rules, proper use of face masks and limiting social gatherings as much as possible.”
Yates County, smaller than Seneca with an approximate population of just under 25,000, also reported less than 10 positive cases for several months until October. The exceptions were April (26 cases) and May (15 cases).
While Yates recorded 161 cases in October, most were related to a large outbreak at Keuka College. Minor said there were 135 new cases in November and 20 so far this month, and they can’t be blamed on Keuka.
“The Western and Central New York regions are now experiencing increased influenza along with increased COVID,” she said. “This is concerning and could strain our hospital systems and provider offices.”
Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of Rochester Regional Health’s eastern region, can attest to that. The region includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, which are treating more patients.
“What we saw three months ago is not what we are dealing with right now. All hospitals are getting stretched, and not just ours,” said Riccio, whose organization also includes Rochester General Hospital and other hospitals. “During the first peak at Clifton, we were averaging about two or three (COVID) admissions per day. It was about five or six at Newark-Wayne. We are now seeing three or four times those numbers.”
The situation is similar at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan, part of Finger Lakes Health. Lara Turbide, the agency’s vice president of community services, said as of Thursday 13 COVID patients were being treated at GGH and three at Soldiers & Sailors.
“We are certainly seeing more patients, and I want to say how grateful we are to our staff for stepping up during this time. Now we need the community to step up ... by people taking care of themselves and preventing the spread of this virus,” she said. “This is the time to make sure we have good hospital capacity to treat not just people with COVID, but all the other things we treat people for at hospitals.”
“We need to keep some of these beds free to deal with the heart attacks, the strokes — all the things hospitals deal with on a daily basis,” Riccio added.
Mike Stapleton, president and CEO of UR Medicine Thompson Health, said F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua has maintained its surge plans throughout the pandemic. The hospital recently re-opened a dedicated COVID unit after an increase in cases.
“We have learned a great deal as this pandemic has evolved. We continue to be prepared and stand ready,” he said. “We don’t want community members putting off necessary care and preventive care. Also, please wear masks, practice social distancing and get the vaccine when it is available, as this is our best chance to return to normal.”
While health care leaders are attributing the recent rise in cases to community spread, nursing homes and long-term care facilities are still dealing with the pandemic — both in active cases and deaths. That includes DeMay Living Center in Newark, a Rochester Regional Health facility that has confirmed 98 positive cases among residents and 53 among staff since an outbreak in late October.
That includes six new cases and at least one recent death as of Friday. Ten DeMay residents have died from complications of COVID-19 since the outbreak.
“It was a situation none of us wanted to see, although in about two weeks it was under control. I thought the team at DeMay did a great job in getting control of this,” Riccio said. “I don’t want to speculate on how it started. It could be any number of things, and with a high community positive rate in Wayne County it could have been a visitor, a staff member, a contractor, anything.”
Ryan Mulhern, public health educator and public information officer for Wayne County Public Health, said as of Friday there were 1,234 positive cases in the county — which has a population of about 90,000 — since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 30 county residents were in a hospital as of Friday, and total deaths were 20.
“Many cases have been directly linked to unmasked persons and/or large, non-socially distanced gatherings. This increase in cases is not just in nursing homes, but also community-driven cases and end up putting our most vulnerable at risk,” he said. “Testing negative today does not mean you are safe from spreading the virus. We urge residents to avoid gatherings with others from outside your home, as often as possible.”
Ontario County, with a population of about 110,000, saw the number of new positive cases drop below 100 during the summer months before increasing in September. There were more than 200 new cases in October and more than 600 in November, and the public health department reported 65 new cases Thursday, the highest daily number in the county since the pandemic started.
The previous high was 63 new cases Wednesday.
“We are starting to see more testing since the new travel advisory started. We are identifying many asymptomatic COVID cases with travel testing,” said Christy Richards, a health educator with Ontario County Public Health, noting that a Halloween party resulted in 22 primary COVID cases and 16 secondary cases. “A spike from Thanksgiving is likely. We have had some patients that have tested positive, had symptoms but still gathered for Thanksgiving with friends and family. Due to the nature of the (Christmas) season, another spike after the holiday is also likely.”
Swinehart and other public health leaders have praised the efforts of their staff when it comes to testing and contact tracing. She said the latter has been a tough task and met with resistance by county residents.
“Through contact tracing, we are finding more and more people are being evasive and unwilling to give names of individuals who were at a party or who they have been in close contact with. I find it difficult to believe that someone who hosts a party with 20 of their close friends suddenly cannot remember their names or phone numbers to provide to the contact tracers,” she said. “We are spending valuable time trying to track down these people. My staff are also being screamed at, called names and hung up on a daily basis. This has been often times a thankless job and very stressful on the staff and their families.”
Swinehart also is disappointed with people downplaying the pandemic.
“I am still hearing comments that this is ‘just a bad flu’ and that ‘most people get over it,’ so it is no big deal,” she said. “It is time for everyone to take a step back and realize that being lax is not working ... and that masking, social distancing, washing our hands and sanitizing were having some positive results, and we should go back to doing this.”
Riccio said the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel is the COVID vaccine, which is expected to begin being rolled out in mid-December. Health care workers and nursing home residents and workers will be prioritized in the first wave of vaccinations, but officials are saying vaccines for most Americans likely won’t come until well into 2021.
“My message would be this — please do not get lazy because of this vaccine. What we are seeing now will continue to worsen over the next two weeks, and it may be worse than we could have imagined,” Riccio said. “The vaccine, for me as a health care provider and administrator, means there is a light at the end of the tunnel ... but we must be more adherent in our safety measures because we can see the potential for that vision.”