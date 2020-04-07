With social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in effect for residents of New York state and elsewhere, it is nice to know that most of that time is spent within the comfort of our homes.
“The ache for home lives in all of us. The safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.” — Maya Angelou
However, there are some who do not have that luxury. Case in point: some of the students who attend Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Quite a few live outside the continental United States.
One such student is Yan Ma. She is from Chengdu, China, a mere 7,350 miles from Geneva.
A senior at William Smith College, her life has been turned upside down on several levels.
Unable to return home, she is living with several other Asian students in the Asian Language House on campus. And, as expected, it has been quite boring. She continues to study remotely and online with expectations she will graduate this year. Will there be an actual Commencement ceremony? That is anybody’s guess right now, although the in-person event planned for May 17 is off.
A new Netflix subscription has helped pass the time.
When college was in session she was president of the Asian Student Union, a group that welcomes others into and celebrates the world of Asian culture. She was happy to say that they were the only ones able to hold their formal dinner before the coronavirus crisis and shutdown of college activities.
Yan was fortunate to see her family during the school’s last January break, which lasted about a month. Her flight back took her through the airport in Wuhan just a day before that city in China was closed.
Sharp-eyed personnel in the Colleges’ Health Center were quickly aware of this and monitored Yan for two weeks.
”My father says you remember the smell of your country no matter where you are but only recognize it when you’re far away.” — Aglaja Veteranyi
Yan has been spending time filling out job applications, many of which are in New York City. She finds the prospect of living there thrilling, though with it now the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s also scary.
She has been offered a job for after graduation but is not sure it is the right fit. With the economic situation and current job shortages due to high unemployment numbers, she has a tough decision ahead.
Complicating things is the idea that obtaining her work visa in June might be problematic with all that is going on. The visa allows her to work and live in the U.S. for a year.
I asked Yan how someone from so far away ended up at William Smith College, without even visiting the campus, no less?
Turns out her mother has always had a strong interest in American culture and language. Yan also possessed excellent English language skills. And while in China, she had an “amazing” teacher who graduated from William Smith and highly recommended it.
“Home is a notion that only nations of the homeless fully appreciate and only the uprooted comprehend.” — Wallace Stegner
Yan Ma says there was only one recent minor incident that she and her friends experienced in the Wegmans parking lot that she perceived as having to do with her ethnicity. The girls chose to ignore the man and go on with their business.
At school, she says students are very open-minded. If anyone is inappropriate either on purpose or by accident, she has had no problem educating the person.
Yan says she has worked extremely hard for four years, hopeful it would give her the opportunity to push forward and better herself and others while in New York City.
When she’s in the Big Apple she says — metaphorically — she wants to “stand on a pyramid and see the different views.”
”May your adventures bring you closer together, even as they take you far away from home.” — Trenton Lee Stewart