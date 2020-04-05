My guess is an awful lot of parents are getting a good indication of how much time, energy and work goes into schooling children these days as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Typically, kids spend about seven hours at school per day. Sure, there are recesses, lunch, study halls and the like, but the reality is that a structure and discipline is being provided that can’t possibly be reproduced at home. Teachers have carefully crafted lesson plans to get students from point A to point B.
It is likely some parents are unable to be tough enough because, when it comes to our own kids, we can be “softies.” There are surely some parents who are shifting a lot of the burden onto their children to study in an independent sort of way.
This isn’t a blame game. Let’s face it, COVID-19, for the vast majority of us, has turned our lives upside down.
Remember, though, that school is far more than academics. The social interaction, respect, friendships, sports participation, even the stuff like learning to deal with peer group pressures and bullying, are part of growing up.
“This is like nothing we have ever seen before,” said Geneva resident Kelly Hart, a teacher at Midlakes.
She is right.
In her case, the situation might be compounded by the fact she and her husband, Geneva City Court Judge Bill Hart, have a daughter, Erin, with special needs. It helps immensely that Kelly is a schoolteacher.
Erin was born with a rare defect called Agenesis of the corpus callosum, a disorder in which there is a complete or partial absence of the corpus callosum. It occurs when the development of the corpus callosum in the embryo is disrupted. To simplify, the band of white matter doesn’t fully connect the two hemispheres in the brain.
Nonetheless, Erin has shown some savant-like characteristics, particularly in the area of memory. As her mom says, “She remembers everything … it is like a steel trap.”
Erin, who is in 10th grade, shines when the attention is on her.
Obviously, this year has unfolded quite a bit different than others. The restrictions meant that Erin would be unable to celebrate with her classmates what is a very special birthday for most teens: Sweet 16.
As a good example of the power of social media, Kelly posted this on Facebook the day before Erin’s birthday.
“Geneva friends: tomorrow, Monday, March 30th is Erin’s sweet 16th birthday. She has been looking forward to this day all year, especially since it was supposed to be a school day. Being the social butterfly that she is, she’s quite bummed that she won’t be in school to celebrate her milestone with her friends and teachers. We have a favor to ask. Erin would love to have you drive around our driveway at 2 p.m., honk your horn and wish her a happy birthday. We’ll be close to the house and practicing our social distancing. For those who are able, Erin would appreciate it if you bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Center of Concern. She and her class have volunteered there in the past, and there is a critical need to replenish its shelves.”
Boy, did people come.
The inset photo of vehicles traveling down Slosson Lane is proof. It was taken by the Hart’s friend, Julie Bailey.
Kelly later posted on Facebook that she was overwhelmed by tears as a result of the turnout for her daughter.
The many Facebook shares and likes, along with the community’s affection for the Hart family, brought out enough people to fill the back of the Hart’s SUV with canned goods, in addition to about $100 in cash donations. Erin was thrilled, and all the Harts are quite appreciative. Erin posted a video sincerely thanking all.
Given the short notice, the turnout is testimony about the caring, unselfish character that exists within the Geneva community.
The Finger Lakes Times is happy to provide the spotlight she so enjoys on the front page of this newspaper. Happy Sweet 16, Erin.