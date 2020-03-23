“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
— Desmond Tutu
I stopped at The Captain’s Café in Geneva for a take-out breakfast Friday. Hopefully, others will think about supporting the local businesses that remain open. A list of many to choose from can be found in the Finger Lakes Times today on Page 2A, as well as at fltimes.com.
While I was at the café I noticed owner Jennifer Sandroni putting a mask on her face (pictured). It caught my attention for several reasons. First, masks are very hard to locate these days, as there seems to be a worldwide shortage. Second, it was rather unique-looking.
Turns out Jennifer’s brother, Bill Pealer Jr., made it using his 3D printer. And, lucky for all of us, he is a smart guy who is generous with his time, money and spirit.
Dr. Deborah Birx is the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. During a recent press conference she put a call out for innovative ideas from ordinary citizens to help with the pandemic, a crisis so bad that many of the guidelines for equipment and materials have been loosened considerably. Gov. Cuomo also announced he has initiated a worldwide search for medical supplies for our state.
One of those citizens Birx and Cuomo are looking for is right in our backyard.
Pealer lives in Geneva. Besides his role as a Geneva city councilor, he is a media production specialist at Finger Lakes Community College. He earned a degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
The 42-year-old started FLX3D a year or so ago. Initially, he acquired his 3D printers by fixing ones that were broken. Now he has four.
When it came to making his mask, he possessed the technical skills to do it from scratch, including the design specifications. And, he has no problem sharing his specs online for other 3D printer users.
Pealer says his masks are far safer than using one’s hand to cover their mouth, but not as good as the industrial ones used for paint jobs at car shops. He wanted to make it clear these are not official medical or industrial masks, but with a national shortage, it seems to me people at high risk or with general health concerns won’t mind.
Currently, he has three of his printers running through the night. Each printer can make four plastic parts every 4½ hours.
The filter used is a 3M 1500 (1 micron Respirator). One micron is the size needed to filter COVID-19. An elastic and rubber band holds the filter around the mouth end. You can glue in felt or foam stripping for a solid seal. Place the plastic mask element in boiling water for about 5 seconds and press to fit the nose and chin for a custom seal.
The wonderful thing is Pealer has been providing his masks to children for free. He makes them in a variety of sizes. For adults, the mask with filter costs $7. Being the type of guy he is, he has given away far more than he has sold. It clearly isn’t about the money for him but rather doing the right thing.
Either now or when they are older, I am sure his three kids will be quite proud of their dad.
Two things that he thought might be problematic resolved themselves Saturday.
Pealer received a donation to make as many masks as he can and distribute them free. Second, he was worried about accessing plastic material he needs through Amazon. He just learned that they are still shipping, but delivery is a bit slower than normal.
Pealer has been a longtime fan of the STEAM program. That’s Science-Tech-Engineering-Art-Math, something he feels 3D printing projects can be used to teach kids effectively. He was a consultant for the Geneva Public Library’s program about 3D printing.
I hope it wasn’t insulting when I asked him if he considered himself a tech geek kind of guy. His response was he is more of a “polymath.” That is a person of wide-ranging knowledge or learning. He says he has a love for science and biology.
I say he has a love for humanity, too, with the necessary qualities of being humane, kind and benevolent.
Contact Pealer at www.flx3d.com or through his Facebook page, FLX3D.