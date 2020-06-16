Dr. Arun Nagpaul has gone beyond the call of duty in recent months.
During the coronavirus crisis, we’ve been inundated with stories of all kinds of people getting involved in positive ways. Many of those stories have been presented in this newspaper.
Dare I say some of the subjects have been labeled heroes — which, for me, is an overused word in American society in recent years.
I don’t have to tell you what professions are routinely hailed as such, including, oddly, some athletes. Frankly, most of those “heroes” are working jobs knowing the risks but never expecting to encounter them. Don’t get me wrong. So many of these people are working in spectacular and extraordinary fashion. Don’t let a lack of named heroic status diminish the appreciation of their services, especially in times like today.
I would instead label Dr. Nagpaul as “altruistic.” And, in a big way. The word is defined as unselfishly concerned for or devoted to the welfare of others.
As a doctor, that comes with the territory, but during the pandemic he has taken it a step further. He currently works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and is medical director at the DeMay Living Center in Newark. He also works at the Clifton Springs Hospital and Nursing Home. He is board-certified in internal medicine.
He moved here from the Cleveland area 12 years ago. He lives in Geneva, and is remarried with a blended family and wife Chris.
The couple’s fondness for the area and its beauty, food and culture led to the purchase of five high-end vacation rental homes on Seneca Lake. The side business was doing so well that his wife took over managing them full-time. She also offers to help with renters’ vacations plans because she loves sharing this region with others.
Then, the coronavirus hit. For the Nagpauls, the new normal of late has been far from “normal.”
In fact, during my interview with Arun a few weeks ago, he got a call confirming yet another new positive COVID-19 test result at one of the nursing homes.
Pictured at work wearing personal protection equipment, Nagpaul is right in the thick of things there, a high-risk employee. It has resulted in his wife moving into one of the lake units. Couples don’t necessarily have to be apart, but in their case, because of Arun’s close contact with infected patients, it seemed to be the smartest and safest option. They get together periodically during the week for meals in a socially distanced manner. The good doctor also gets tested two times a week.
When I touched base with Chris last week she told me they were living apart at the time because there had been a rash of positive tests at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home. It’s crazy, she said, adding that she misses her husband and is now more acutely aware of the simple pleasure of things like hugs, which they are unable to give each other. She finds the new world a bit surreal and life in general strange.
The novel coronavirus literally shut down their rental income business, but it didn’t stop the expensive property tax bills from coming, nor did their mortgage payments go away. Cancellations came streaming in for April, May and June, followed by refunding all of that money. They lost tens of thousands of rental income dollars, but that didn’t stop them from considering — and in fact doing — the right thing.
A traveling nurse and a respiratory therapist were called in from out of the area to help at the hospital he Arun works. They were on the night shift, and rather than have them leave work exhausted after their shift and drive 1½ hours back home, Nagpaul offered them housing in one of the lake rentals (background photo) for the several months they were on contract here. The value of that stay in vacation rental dollars was about $15,000. The Nagpauls charged the two essential workers $0.
Why? According to Arun, it was an opportunity to “try and make something good out of bad.” He added: “I am in a position to help.”
It actually was perfect timing. Just as the two “tenants” tenure assisting here ended May 31, Phase 2 of New York’s reopening plan allowed the Nagpauls’ vacation rental business to start back up, likely slowly. I went online last week in an attempt to book two weeks for a friend who wants to visit the area. The Nagpauls were booked solid.