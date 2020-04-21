The irony of the headline on this column did not escape me, but the full story is that the Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet gave over 50 boxes for doughnuts to the Geneva Police Department, which then donated them to BluePrint Geneva.
BluePrint Geneva is assisting with the weekend need for food by offering Saturday distribution of meals made by Executive Chef Samantha Buyskes (photo) of SimplyRed Catering. She is a Geneva resident.
Formed in 2016, BluePrint Geneva tests new concepts in housing, utilities, technology and sustainability to meet the needs of homeowners and renters in Geneva, often under-represented and under-resourced groups.
This latest effort has been going on for about a month with meal distributions every Saturday by the outside entrance to the Community Lunch Program at the United Methodist Church on Main Street. It goes from 3 to 5 p.m. — or until the food is gone.
Essentially, every paid meal provides a free one to someone in need, resulting in an equal number (or more) of meals given away for free — first come, first served. The meals are offered for a $9 donation to cover supply costs each week.
Any leftovers are donated to the Community Lunch Program.
A couple of weeks ago, Buyskes got a call from Geneva Police Chief Michael Passalacqua about the doughnuts his department had and wished to contribute.
Buyskes decides what each week’s menu will be according to the products available. In this case, the doughnuts were to become a bread pudding dessert for that week’s offerings.
Traditional bread pudding is, as the name suggests, made with bread. Because of the higher sugar content of the doughnuts, Buyskes had to tweak the recipe a bit to make it work.
One week, Bostrom Farms donated ground beef, so the main dish was meatloaf. Another week featured more of a vegetarian feel with 100 pounds of vegetables gathered from the BluePrint greenhouse in Waterloo. Pedersen Farms in Seneca Castle has donated squash, the Captain’s Cafe in downtown Geneva gave potatoes, Rosenkrans Farms in Seneca Falls also has helped out.
Chef Buyskes is originally from South Africa. Her family moved to the Buffalo area 32 years ago. Though she has never attended a culinary arts school, she has been cooking since she was little. The talent is clearly there since she made it to the next-to-last round on the Food Network competitive show “Chopped.”
Originally, she arrived to this area via the restaurant Kindred Fare. After stints at other places, the last at Bottomless Brewery, due to the coronavirus crisis she is now laid off.
Though unsure of her employment future, she certainly has been putting in a solid effort volunteering for Blueprint Geneva meals effort. While practicing proper social distancing, she coordinates other food prep volunteers to make sure meals are prepared and served in a safe and healthy manner.
She is another of the area’s wonderful souls trying to make, for others, the best out of a bad situation.
“I love the Finger Lakes,” says Buyskes. “It is where I’ve decided to put my roots down.”
We are grateful for it.