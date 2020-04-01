As horrible as the coronavirus crisis is, it has brought out kindness from a lot of people in our area.
Yates County, for example, many in the Mennonite community are showing why they are an integral part of this county’s fabric.
Like others, many of their businesses have been temporarily shuttered. But, unlike those in the mainstream who may be able to find entertainment online or with television, Mennonites, by choice, do not have access to such luxuries. It is part of their beliefs.
The Amish follow an even stricter doctrine.
Mennonites have fragmented into different sects through the years, with each having their own guidelines. All hold a strong belief in peace, justice and non-resistance.
Yates County Mennonites believe in a simpler way of life. Horse-and-buggies, not cars. No cell phones, although landlines are OK. I’m a resident of the county and find it timeless in nature when I see a horse-drawn buggy on a village street.
Due to the lack of digital mainstream media in their life, many Mennonites may not be informed as quickly on current events — but that should not be confused with wanting to be isolated from the world.
Quite the opposite, in fact. There currently is an acute awareness about the coronavirus crisis. Social distancing is being practiced, schools are closed with kids being taught at home, and church services are not being held.
One of many positive aspects about the Mennonite community is their benevolent nature. The Haiti Benefit Auction, held each summer at the Yates County Fairgrounds, is one example. It has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over two decades to help the less fortunate in that Third World country.
Now, quite a few Mennonite women, often through phone tree communications, have collaborated in making masks in their own homes. Thousands have been donated to medical personnel and nursing homes.
I met with Pauline Weaver at Weaver View Farms on Route 14 in Benton Monday. She was at her sewing machine making more masks. The photo is of her hands because Mennonites are routinely uncomfortable posing for photos as well as being put in the spotlight individually.
Weaver told me that she and her fellow seamstresses not only have the time to help out but have a strong desire to feel like they are doing something, no matter how small, to assist. If there is a need, area women will eagerly volunteer, as they have in this case.
The material used is 100% cotton quilting fabric. Dozens of different and colorful fabrics are being used. The sewing pattern is one recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ironing sanitizes the items before they are placed into sterile packages.
Mary Sotir lives in Milo. She is a not a Mennonite but has teamed up with five women who are. The group has produced 2,400-plus masks that have been distributed for free as far away as California and Florida. Locally, their masks have gone to the Canandaigua VA Hospital, Geneva General Hospital, and some area nursing homes. Some are pictured in the inset photo.
Sotir started this effort at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. She wanted to do whatever she could to help the people on the front line. When she was in her 30s she started having some significant health issues that continue today resulting in, among many things, a compromised immune system. Sotir, now 52, has undergone more than 20 surgeries.
Mary has a “she shed” near the roadside of their property where she is able to leave masks for those requesting them. She also makes her rounds to her fellow seamstresses to pick up their finished masks. They leave a bagful hanging off their front doors.
Mary and her sewing cohorts are starting to ramp down. Some of the women, with warm weather approaching, need to get back to chores, their own sewing needs, and gardening.
Requests continue to come in, though, and Mary doesn’t need much thought to happily get back to her sewing machine.
Hopefully, some of you reading this who don’t have a way to help out, or can’t think of a way, during this crisis might consider, as I did, contributing money to the efforts of these women to help defray the costs that often have been coming out of their own pockets.
The Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, Nord Family Foundation & McGowan Foundation have contributed to Mary’s group as part of the Yates Community Fund. I learned of this from the online Finger Lakes Coronavirus Forum.
It should be made clear neither Mary nor Pauline have asked for money. I am the one suggesting it. Their efforts come purely from a desire to help.
Hopefully you will consider a donation. Or maybe you just need some masks? They welcome your calls.
Contact Mary Sotir at 3070 Swarthout Road, Penn Yan, NY 14527, (315) 350-4883; or Pauline Weaver, 386 Route 14, Penn Yan, NY 14527, (315) 781-2571.