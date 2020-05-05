I had plans to photograph this year’s Kentucky Derby, which would have been Saturday. I hadn’t been to Churchill Downs in a few years, and it seemed like the time was right.
It wasn’t.
If all had gone according to plan I would have been at the finish line of the “Run for the Roses,” but unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has brought much of the thoroughbred horse racing industry to a halt. A handful of tracks are still operating but without fans.
Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington was scheduled to open for training in March, but due to state guidelines was unable to do so. And Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement at a recent press conference that Saratoga Race Course is unlikely to open in July does not bode well for our local track.
Compounding the problem at Finger Lakes is that the racing operation is dependent on the gaming side of things to help fund the purses. It is hard to see the casinos/racinos opening anytime soon.
Even so, those who are involved in the horse racing industry here, including me, continue to have a love and passion for the sport.
So, how are area thoroughbred racing people faring?
Last week I met with Edgar Cadavid (top inset photo). The 51-year-old was born in Colombia. He comes from a family of several generations working with horses and has been around them all his life.
He grew up poor, searching for a better life. He spent 24 years in Puerto Rico, using his blacksmith skills at racetracks there.