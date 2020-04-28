The novel coronavirus has forced the vast majority of Americans into self-isolation. The stay-at-home state mandate that began last month is resulting in cabin fever, frustration, tension and other less-than-pleasant emotions. At the same time, if Facebook and other social media outlets are any indication, the pandemic seems to have unleashed the creative juices of many.
Whether boredom is the impetus or not, there is no discernible downside to such inspiration.
Because of this, I am hoping folks reading this column might email me images of the work they, their children, their grandchildren or whomever are doing, or encourage others to do so.
There are no real formal guidelines. It can be baking, cooking creations, crafts, paintings, etc. Email cellphone photos with the basic information of name, age (if a youngster) and any other information one wishes to include.
My email address is nyp2904@yahoo.com.
What will be done with submissions? Wish I could tell you. It all depends on how many are sent. The least that will be done is a photo gallery on our website.
I can’t rule out a follow-up “Bigger Picture.” Who knows, we might discover the untapped creativity of a budding artist who goes on to bigger and wonderful art-related things.
The accompanying photo collage gives a small sampling of some recent stuff being made.
My girlfriend Kim, who has been furloughed, has been working on a cross-stitch. The inset photos include high school student Kaia Cahill’s painting (top right), realtor Matthew Parrott’s painting (bottom right), and my 4-year-old granddaughter Cora’s drawing. The jury is still out if Cora is an “apple that has fallen not far from the tree” since her Papa Spence has work included in the permanent collection of The Philadelphia Museum of Art.
It pleases me to no end on what so many have been doing. And there may be good reason why the isolation has motivated so many.
The current situation, for a variety of reasons, has people less than happy. Could be financial, or maybe emotional. Either way, for the artist inside of all of you, know that for centuries the notion is that some of the best work ever created is because of a general suffering of some kind.
The idea of a “tortured artist” may be a real-life stereotype. It is defined as someone who is in torment due to frustrations with art, other people, or the world in general. Kind of sounds like the mood many are in these days.
The ever-enduring stories of tortured artists that cut across art, literature, music and include Van Gogh, Sylvia Plath, Kurt Cobain, Ernest Hemingway, Toulouse-Lautrec and Charlie Parker, to name a few.
It is the hope that we all come out all right on the other side of this crisis — whenever that is. In the meantime, here are a few ideas to help those who have not yet gotten your kids or self in an art-making mood yet:
• www.123homeschool4me.com provides 101 things to do in isolation, including baking, painting, crafts and reading ideas.
• For the little ones, www.abcmouse.com offers a free 30-day trial.
• www.rvaonthecheap.com discloses free and cheap activities to do at home during the isolation period.
• The Artist’s Lounge in Seneca Falls is offering livestream art workshops every Monday through Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. Dale Pemberton leads each session using acrylic paints or watercolors. If you go to their Facebook page (The Artist’s Lounge), you can participate. Or, call (315) 651-3028 with questions.
The headline for this column is a reference to the song written by Bob Dylan and recorded by many including the Grateful Dead.