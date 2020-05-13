It is approaching a dozen consecutive “Bigger Picture” columns that have dealt with different aspects and angles of the novel coronavirus crisis and its effect on the local community.
My kid and I talked at length this past Sunday about what the new normal will end up looking like. I refer to Chelsey as “my kid,” even though she is actually 38 years old.
No one is really sure what the future holds and how we will interact in it other than it will be quite different from life as we knew it a year ago.
To think of how the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City radically changed air travel may be an indication how easy it is for the government to mandate certain procedures or guidelines that dictate life in our United States of America — especially since many science experts say the next pandemic may not be that far off.
Gov. Cuomo indicated Monday that the Finger Lakes has met the requirements to move on to Phase I of the state’s reopening plan, ultimately loosening some restrictions. That certainly is good news, and a relief, for many families quarantining together.
One such family in isolation is the Yonts of Penn Yan. And a remarkable household it is.
A couple of days ago I visited them, with a mask on and properly social distanced, for an interview.
Natalie is in ninth grade, while her sister Addy is in seventh. The two, at such young ages, have stepped up to be a part of the solution during the COVID-19 crisis.
Natalie is a science-minded girl already charting a future course for her life. After seeing a documentary on NASA at age 5, the seed was planted for an interest and passion in rocketry. It has led to her recently building one that was launched to the height of just 600 feet short of a mile into the atmosphere.
She hopes to attend Embry-Riddle University, considered the best aeronautical school in the country and become space engineer working at Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Anyone who knows her likely has no doubts she will achieve her goal. Consider that last year Natalie attended the 23rd annual Maryland Carson Scholars Awards Banquet. She was among 200 other scholars from across the country recognized for their academic achievements and service to others.
In the meantime, the 14-year-old decided to use her 3-D printer to make some plastic masks with filters. Even though they were made in three sizes, she was not happy with the comfort level of the item.
She felt an equal need might be for the “ear savers,” plastic items made on her 3-D printer to ease the discomfort many facemask wearers are having with their ears and the elastic bands.
Hers are free. Some have been delivered to The Homestead and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital next door. There is a box in front of their Glencoe Avenue home for those wanting to pick some up or some homemade masks.
Those masks were the result of the hard work of her 11-year-old sister.
When school closed Addy was in a Home and Careers class, just starting to learn the basics of sewing. The younger Yonts has a greater interest in the arts rather than science.
Using her mom’s sewing machine, she was able to teach herself well enough to crank out about 500 masks. They are free, also, and can be picked up.
Both girls are poised and well spoken for their age. Perhaps genetics played a role, but more important, the two are led by great examples: their parents. They have taught their kids to be givers, not takers.
Their mom, Alicen, is on the Penn Yan Central School District’s Board of Education. She recently held the director position at the local Community Center and has a connection to many local organizations’ boards. She and her husband Matt’s community involvement has created an environment and example where their kids willingly have volunteered for years with the Milly’s Pantry Backpack Program, raising funds for cancer research through a team they create each year for The Hope Walk and working at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Matt works for O’Connor Electric, and has a 21-acre farm/vineyard that keeps him quite busy. Always supportive of his girls, he is there for any needed muscle or power tools, etc.
Prior to this column I didn’t know much about this family other than some of Natalie’s rocketry accomplishments and posts on Facebook. There was one post in particular that made me laugh out loud.
Apparently bored with the whole quarantine thing, the girls asked their mom if she could buy them one of those inflatable dinosaur suits to get out and about and walk their dog. Mom checked it out — and, sure enough, it provided great protection.
Alicen has posted videos and photos of the dinosaur in action. The inset photo shows Addy greeting a child in their neighborhood recently.
On the their front lawn is a sign that simply says “THANK YOU.” Given the times, one might think it is the Yonts’ message to essential workers, but it was actually a sign placed by community members as a thank you to the Yonts family.