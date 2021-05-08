Each individual birth carries its own story, but as we celebrate Mother’s Day 2021, for those babies born during the pandemic it’s been a case where the cloud of COVID-19 has in many ways driven the plot.
Brianna Cardinale of Geneva compared the March 17, 2020, birth of her son, Lucas, to an episode of “Walking Dead.”
“We went in March 17 and everything was open and came out four days later and the world was shut down,” Cardinale said. “We felt like Rick from the ‘Walking Dead’ when he’s in a coma in the hospital and wakes up and the world is over, just from a zombie apocalypse.”
As news and fear of COVID’s spread in the United States built in the weeks before her son’s birth, Cardinale checked the F.F. Thompson Hospital website daily for updates on visitor restrictions. She and her husband, Jimmy, had wanted her mother and best friend in the room during delivery, but as restrictions tightened she began to wonder if even her husband would be allowed.
“It was constant fear of, ‘Am I going to have to do this alone?’ “ she said.
By the time her water broke and the couple headed to the hospital, Cardinale knew her husband could be by her side, but while en route they learned he would not be able to leave the hospital once he entered.
“We had to make sure we had absolutely everything we needed,” she said.
Indeed they did.
Cardinale had an emergency Caesarean section and remained at Thompson for five days. She and her husband were restricted to their room the entire time — she could not walk the halls during labor, and nurses had to bring them cups of water because the hallway water fountains were off limits.
“That was pretty stressful on us,” said Cardinale, adding that new guidelines were being unveiled so quickly that staff members were communicating mixed messages because not everyone was up to date.
In Paige Vinson’s case, COVID changed the venue of her son’s birth completely. Archer Dana was born April 11, 2020, at home — not at the hospital, as his older sister, Cece, had been.
Vinson, of Canandaigua, is a winemaker at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates near Geneva. Her original plan last spring was to return to F.F. Thompson for her second child’s birth, but the pandemic was still so new in early April, shrouded with so many unknowns. Vinson said she was fearful of contagion at the hospital and unsure if her husband, Matt Dana, would be allowed at their child’s birth.
“That was kind of a deal breaker,” she said, noting the couple quickly began exploring a Plan B.
Luckily, Vinson’s first birth was uncomplicated and fairly quick. Vinson said her midwife at the Canandaigua Medical Group understood her concerns and gave her blessing for a home birth, connecting her with a former colleague that had branched out into home birth care.
“We kind of got in right under the wire,” said Vinson, adding Archer’s birth was “honestly, a lovely experience” which never would have happened without the pandemic.
Samantha Stewart, also of Canandaigua, did give birth to her third child at Thompson April 7, 2020, a son she and her husband Kyle named Kamden. Kyle Stewart was able to be present but could not leave the hospital once he arrived. He had to wear a mask at all times unless nurses were out of the room; Stewart said she was supposed to wear a mask during the delivery only, but Kamden came too quickly for that.
The most challenging part was securing care for their other two children (almost 5 and 3). Originally, Stewart’s mother-in-law was on deck, but she was fearful of contracting or passing COVID (at that point, the entire nation was essentially in lockdown).
Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law stepped in, but their caretaking stint was fairly short. Stewart was discharged just 24 hours after giving birth, as hospitals were minimizing stays.
She was particularly grateful that she delivered a healthy baby. Her second child, 2-year-old Kolt, was just under 4 pounds when he was born three weeks early and spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit. With COVID, NICU visiting regulations are strict; only one parent is allowed.
“I can’t imagine,” Stewart said. “That would have ripped my heart out.”
Complications at a complicated time
That was the scenario for Geneva native Chelsea Gay, who graduated from Geneva High in 2010 and now lives in Webster. She delivered her first child and daughter, Olivia, June 30, 2020 in an emergency Caesarean section.
Gay is close to her mother and had always wanted her in the delivery room, but COVID squelched that plan. However, that disappointment paled in comparison to the stress of having to go straight from a doctor’s appointment to the hospital because of a preeclampsia diagnosis. She was four weeks shy of her delivery date — and labor had to be induced that day.
Her fiancé, Daulton Gogul, walked with Gay into Rochester General Hospital that early afternoon but had to leave until she was formally admitted ... which turned out to be seven hours later. Gay’s phone was losing power, and Gogul was not allowed to bring her a charger.
“Preeclampsia and a premature birth is scary enough on its own, but to be there by myself was really hard,” she said, adding Gogul was able to join her but needed to have a COVID test first.
Olivia was born the following morning. A C-section was performed because of her falling heart rate, and she was whisked off to the NICU, where she spent five days since her lungs had not developed fully. Gay said she and Gogul alternated visiting her for feedings because only one parent could be present.
“The only time we were together is when we brought her home,” she said. “That’s the first time we were all together as a family.”
Gay deeply missed her mother’s comfort during all parts of that stressful week.
“The one thing a girl wants is her mom, and I didn’t get that,” she said, adding it also was difficult for her mother — who could not see her newborn granddaughter and was relegated to dropping off flowers and care packages at the hospital.
Brittany Laird of Seneca Falls gave birth to daughter Natalee Knapp on March 18, 2021, after a long pregnancy during which she was in and out of the hospital. Laird suffered kidney problems and had a nephrostomy tube inserted to drain urine; the tube had to be switched out every two weeks.
Her newborn also suffered a medical complication: pyloric stenosis, a thickening or swelling of the muscle between the stomach and the intestine that causes severe and forceful vomiting. Interestingly, Laird’s older son also suffered from the same condition.
Surgery in Rochester was necessary, but only one parent was allowed at the hospital — an hour’s drive from home.
“Just not having the support, especially the second time around, was hard,” she said.
Isolation yet intimacy
Almost a full year into the pandemic Samantha Durgan of North Rose gave birth to her daughter, Emma Stoughtenger, this past Feb. 28. With the births of her previous children, she had four or five members in the delivery room. This time around, it was just her fiancé, Cameron Stoughtenger.
“It was such an intimate moment,” she said, describing when Emma entered the world. “It was a lot better birth when it was just him and I and no one else to share it with.”
Kaycie McHale and her fiancé, Steven Japp of the town of Seneca, had planned on both of their mothers being in the delivery room when their first child, son Garhett Japp, was born April 26, 2020, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. COVID no longer deemed that possible, but McHale also had to labor herself for eight hours until she was close to delivering and Steven could join her.
“It was hard, but the nursing staff made it a better experience,” she said, noting they were understanding and empathetic of what she was going through.
Like Stewart of Canandaigua, the hospital wanted her discharged after 24 hours. As a first-time mother she would have appreciated a little more time and coaching with breastfeeding.
“It was like, ‘OK, you had him, he’s here, see ya,’ “ she said.
Once the new parents got home, it was just them and Garhett for a long stretch of time.
“He didn’t meet anyone until he was 3 months old,” McHale said. “At that point the doctors said it wasn’t safe to be around friends or family, and we were sanitizing Amazon packages and groceries.”
In hindsight, McHale noted that time period was actually much safer in terms of virus spread than later.
She, like many of the other new moms, said the COVID-induced isolation had its gifts and drawbacks. When her sister had her children, McHale said family members were there “within an hour” and, in those early days, would watch the new baby or help clean and cook while she napped. There were no such visitors or help for baby Garhett.
“But it was a blessing in disguise because we did get so much time with him,” she said.
And, her grandmother says the baptism by fire will help the next time around.
“Now she says we’re gonna be pros for future children because we had to do everything on our own,” McHale said.
Stewart of Canandaigua also enjoyed the quieter post-birth experience with her third child.
“Everybody wants to see the baby, and it’s great to have the support, but it was also nice to relax and have the time to bond with your baby and husband,” she said.
Cardinale of Geneva, although emotionally pained that her family and friends could not meet and hold baby Lucas, is convinced the relaxed atmosphere at home helped her son.
“He was able to breastfeed amazingly, and what helped that was not having people come in and out of the room,” she said. “It showed me it’s OK to put boundaries on people coming over.”
Gay of Webster also compared her quiet homecoming experience to her sister’s, who had visitor after visitor when she brought her baby home.
“It can be hard to say we want our peace,” said Gay.
A scary new world
New parents are hardwired to be protective of their newborns; with a serious pandemic around, that instinct only deepened. Although many moms enjoyed those early days of quiet bonding, as time marched on feelings of isolation set in, along with resentment that their babies were missing out on important interactions.
Stewart said it was nerve-wracking to bring Kamden out in public.
“There was a whole lot of covering him up,” she said. “I tried to protect him as much as I could.”
Gay said her “pod” of immediate family was introduced to her daughter within her first two weeks of life, but some other family and friends didn’t meet Olivia until she was 6 months old.
As lovely as Archer’s home birth was, Vinson said the aftermath was more difficult.
“No one plans to have a toddler and newborn while being isolated at home,” she said.
Although there was an outpouring of support from friends and family who dropped off meals and came to say a distant hello, Vinson did not leave the house for weeks and did not allow others to hold Archer for a while.
“That was heartbreaking, but it wasn’t a source of contention,” she said. “Everyone understood, and it was as much information as we had at that time.”
Durgan of North Rose was anxious that either she or her daughter might contract COVID while in the hospital. She said she had completely isolated at home during her pregnancy because she had previously been prone to getting sick while pregnant — “I didn’t even do my own grocery shopping; that’s how strict we were.” Once she came home after giving birth, she watched her daughter like a hawk for any signs of coughing or illness.
When the Cardinales of Geneva brought Lucas home from the hospital her parents came and helped for a few days, but the couple halted those visits after watching the news as the pandemic took hold in late March 2020. Three months later, though, they loosened their restrictions with Lucas for their own mental health.
“My son was changing,” she said. “The way he looks, the sounds he makes ... no one was able to see any of that.”
So, on Mother’s Day last year, she went to her parents’ home and told them and her siblings to hold him, albeit masked.
“We just gave in and told them we want you to get to know him and love him like we do,” she said.
Back to work ... or not
COVID certainly made the calculus of working and childcare more challenging for these new mothers.
McHale and her fiancé preferred not to put Garhett in daycare, so she returned to her previously full-time office job at Finger Lakes Dental Care in Canandaigua for just two days a week; Japp cares for their son on those days.
Gay had been working at Wadhams Enterprises of Phelps, ableit from home, until her daughter’s birth. When it came time to return, Gay said her employer required she be in person. She was not comfortable with that given her daughter’s lung issues at birth, so she quit.
Vinson planned to work until her delivery, but her husband came down with a fever two weeks before her due date at a time when COVID tests were limited. She called it “a sobering moment.” He isolated in their basement and she did not return to work, leaving meals for him at the top of the steps. He recovered, but to this day they don’t know whether he had COVID.
Vinson took nine weeks off for Archer’s birth, but as an essential worker and because of the nature of her job, returned to Three Brothers — apprehensively, she admitted. But she’s grateful for a nanny who self-isolated and her daughter’s small daycare that has had no COVID cases.
There’s no doubt the past year has been filled with uncertainty and worry, yet despite the unprecedented trials of being pregnant and bringing new life into the world during a global pandemic, these new moms say their babies have brought many gifts — some unexpected — as well.
“It was a source of joy in otherwise a very difficult world to navigate,” Vinson said.