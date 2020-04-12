HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Board of Elections has provided new information following Gov. Cuomo’s recent order postponing April elections until June due to COVID-19.
• Voting for the Democratic presidential primary and special election for the 27th Congressional District, scheduled for April 28, has been moved to June 23.
• The check card voters received in the mail recently contains important information, including party affiliation, election district, polling place, and check-in bar code. The card was mailed before the governor’s order to postpone the vote; residents are urged to keep the card.
• Per the executive order, people wishing to vote by absentee ballot because of COVID-19 concerns may select “TEMPORARY ILLNESS” on the absentee ballot application. Ballots will be mailed the first week of May.
• Early voting for the June 23 primaries will be June 13-21. Early voting will be at one location — the Board of Elections office at 2930 County Road 48, Hopewell.
• The deadline for voter registration in the primaries is May 29, either in person or postmarked by mail. Application deadlines for absentee ballots are June 16 (postmarked) or June 22 in person at the Board of Elections.
Absentee ballot applications are available at https://bit.ly/3aX4D7g. People can also call the Board of Elections at (585) 396-4005.
Yates County
Like Ontario County, election commissioners in Yates County are trying to clear up some confusion about the presidential primary. The postponement was announced as yellow postcards were arriving in mailboxes.
• The Board of Elections web page will be updated as information is received from the governor’s office, state Board of Elections and Yates County administrator.
• A reduced staff is physically in the Board of Elections office to process phone calls and mail. Walk-in public access to the office has been stopped for the foreseeable future, and all business is being done remotely.
• Village elections scheduled in March have been postponed until at least June 1.
• School district voting scheduled for May has been postponed until after June 1.
• Absentee ballots for the postponed Penn Yan village election have been secured, along with poll books and election day ballots. For questions about balloting in the Rushville, Dundee and Dresden village elections, contact the respective village clerks.
• Absentee ballots for the postponed presidential primary were sent out, are being accepted by mail at the Board of Elections and being processed for the election. There may be new information about the last day that applications for an absentee ballot may be accepted or when a valid, completed absentee ballot may be accepted.
• Concerns by voters and Boards of Elections across the state have led to draft legislation — Senate bill S8015A — that would allow voters a broader use of the “temporary illness” justification for an absentee ballot. Such legislation would allow voters to stay home and vote if they are “concerned that they may contract or spread the coronavirus” by going out of their homes. Check the Board of Elections website for updates.
• At this point, the general election is unchanged and scheduled for Nov. 3. There will be contests for U.S. president, Congress, state court judges, state Senate and Assembly, Yates County coroner and Jerusalem Town Board.