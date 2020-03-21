SENECA FALLS — BonaDent Dental Laboratories is reaching out to local dental professionals in an effort to collect supplies needed to assist local hospitals and healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.
“Our team at BonaDent recognizes that this is a period of uncertainty for everyone,” BonaDent President Bruce Bonafiglia said in a release issued by the office of state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “Working together we will navigate these tough and uncertain times. Now, more than ever, we want our community members and fellow healthcare professionals to know that we are here for you.
“When we received a call … from Finger Lakes Health requesting help, we knew we needed to immediately mobilize our network and resources.”
With the dental industry being mandated to shut its doors to all but urgent or emergency dental care, many dentists have an abundance of surgical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment and supplies in their offices. BonaDent is asking all dental professionals to donate these supplies to the Finger Lakes Health medical network and other local emergency and first responders
BonaDent is requesting that local dental professionals gather these supplies from their office, while leaving enough for them to continue to handle their emergency care patients, and call 1-800-732-6222. BonaDent will send a dedicated driver to collect these supplies, while being certain to adhere to safe practices when collecting. In addition, for each box of masks, gloves and PPE that a dentist donates BonaDent will provide equal value credit toward the lab products and services a dentist will need from BonaDent in the future.
Right now the 75-year-old, family-owned Seneca Falls company is testing its ability to manufacture surgical masks and ventilator valves utilizing their existing 3D manufacturing technology. Once prototypes are approved, they intend to produce these products in mass quantities for donation, free of charge, to the medical institutions that will be in need of them.