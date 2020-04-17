SENECA FALLS — BonaDent has donated $25,000 to the Seneca County House of Concern to help meet the increased demand for services.
As the financial impact of the coronavirus hits Seneca County the House of Concern on State Street faces the challenge of getting shelf-stable food into people’s homes as quickly as possible, especially those whose employment status has changed recently and are unable to make ends meet. The increased demand comes at a time when food banks face a shortfall from traditional suppliers such as supermarkets that no longer have surplus food to donate.
In making the $25,000 donation, Bonadent Vice President Daniele Bonafiglia Wirth stated, “We know that this is a time of great uncertainly and challenge for many families, and we’d like to offer our support to the House of Concern in an effort to help support its mission of providing food and clothing to those in need. The agency plays such an important role in our local community, and we want to be able to help support those in need right now.”
“The donation could not have come at a better time,” according to House of Concern Executive Director Delores Morgan. “Our food inventory was running low. This generous donation will now allow us to purchase food to meet the increased demand in the weeks ahead."
For more information, go to houseofconcern.org.