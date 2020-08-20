Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo that bowling alleys will be permitted to reopen in New York state. However, there is a lengthy list of protocols paired with the decision that have local bowling owners still not satisfied with.
Pat Malcuria of Sunset Bowl in Waterloo, Doug Kent of Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes in Newark, and Kurt Brockman of Brock’s Bowl & Pizzeria in Penn Yan are three that are wary of the governor’s decision.
One protocol Cuomo has decided is that every other bowling lane must be closed, unless a barrier of some sorts is put in place between lanes.
According to Malcuria, bowling leagues are affected tremendously as well.
“Big time,” Malcuria stated when asked how league bowling will be affected. “When (Cuomo) put the every other lane has to be closed restriction on us that really dismantled some of our leagues. We’ve discussed what we’re going to do.”
Nothing official has been made just yet with Sunset Bowl leagues.
Malcuria has come up with the idea of using clear shower curtains in between each table that’s between lanes.
After devoting over 40 years to the business, Malcuria stated that he has to do this because there’s no way to have all his leagues keep going without every lane in use.
Without barriers in place, there would be no room for open bowling, groups or birthday parties with leagues taking up the majority of the bowling alley.
Malcuria was against every other lane from the start and was willing to deal with 50% capacity instead of the every other lane idea.
“All of these people that are my customers who I grew up with since I was kid,” Malcuria added. “These people are more like family to me than just patrons or customers. I feel like I have a responsibility to these people. My employees, I have a responsibility to.”
Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes are also considering the barrier to keep all lanes open.
“It’s going to be a little different,” Doug Kent stated in a phone to the Times on the adjustments needed to be made at Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes. “Hopefully we can get through this whole thing. Hopefully we can get back to the normal life.”
Kent also stated that their food and beverage will be altered. Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes will switch to a wait staff instead of having patrons walk up to the bar or kitchen counter to order food or beverage.
“Who knows, maybe that will end up being a good thing,” Kent added on moving to a wait-staff bowling alley. “We’ve never done it that way as far as a full-table service.”
Brock’s Bowl will continue to follow the governor’s protocols with the every-other-lane rule.
“It is affected huge right now,” Brockman said when asked how league play is affected. “Between the governor’s stipulations on the alcohol side of things (and) not being able to order alcohol without ordering food.”
Brock’s Bowl has already lost customers on the governor’s decisions to having to eat while drink.
“I got people that don’t want to wear a mask once they get off the table,” Brockman added. “Now we require that everyone wears a mask to and from the table. Not everyone is comfortable in doing that.”
The pro shop at Brock’s Bowl might have to be open more often with the idea of sanitizing every bowling ball.
Brock’s Bowl already sanitizes every pair of bowling shoes but now even if one person wants to just try out a bowling ball, that ball must be taken away to be sanitized.
Brockman, just like Malcuria and Kent, is worried about revenue getting cut in half with the every other lane rule.
Brock Bowl is still under construction with hours being completely different to the pizzeria. Brock Bowl will not be opening to the general public until Sept. 1, at which point their normal hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m will return.
Brock’s Bowl is open now only for their league bowlers to practice with the new lanes that were recently put in during the pandemic.
Hours at Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes after the summer are yet to be determined but there will be a “league appreciation night” next Wednesday, Aug. 26. After that, the bowling alley will be open to the public from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays for the remainder of the summer.
Sunset Bowl hours will remain the same with normal summer hours at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday until Labor Day. Then, after the holiday, hours will go to regular hours from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to midnight on the weekends.