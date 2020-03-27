GENEVA — The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva Says is inviting the public to stop by Opus on Exchange Street Saturday morning to have a free cup of coffee.
Since the coronavirus crisis began, residents have been offering the club support in their efforts to keep food and academic support going to all of Geneva's kids. The club wants to say thanks with a cup of coffee delivered to your car.
The event is planned for 8-11 a.m.
Feel free to drop off canned goods if you’d like to help make sure kids keep eating well while schools are closed. The club is delivering more than 120 breakfasts and lunches and serving more than 200 dinners each night.