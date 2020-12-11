LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that all Winter Sports State championships for High School sports are cancelled.
The cancellation applies to low-, moderate- and high-risk sports: Bowling, basketball, boys swimming & diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, indoor track & field, ice hockey, skiing and wrestling.
The announcement also includes the immediate postponement of all high-risk sports until state officials give approval for them to begin.
More to come.