There won't be any football played in the Finger Lakes in 2020

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that all Winter Sports State championships for High School sports are cancelled. 

The cancellation applies to low-, moderate- and high-risk sports: Bowling, basketball, boys swimming & diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, indoor track & field, ice hockey, skiing and wrestling.

The announcement also includes the immediate postponement of all high-risk sports until state officials give approval for them to begin. 

