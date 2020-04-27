GENEVA — Just before he was going to close GAEL Brewing Company on a Sunday earlier this month, owner George Adams took a call from a customer.
“He was in his car in our parking lot, but didn’t want to come in. That was completely understandable given the circumstances (of COVID-19),” Adams said. “He was not familiar with our beer, but wanted three crowlers to go, and I could pick the styles based on the general information of what he liked.”
The man gave Adams his credit card number and ZIP code. Adams noticed the ZIP code was from the New York City area.
“After filling the crowlers, I noticed a middle-aged man with his son in the car. The man had a surgical mask and gloves on. His son was around 10, and he looked terrified,” Adams recalled. “I placed the crowlers on the ground near his car and waved to him, signaling that things were OK. That was when I realized this crisis is extremely serious and people were trying to escape New York City to save their family.”
These are abnormal — and difficult — times for local breweries, much as it is for wineries and restaurants.
During a time of year when breweries should be ramping up production for the busy spring and summer seasons, many are just trying to get by as their taprooms — places that draw dozens to hundreds of people per day — remain closed to customers.
Most area breweries are offering curbside pickup, albeit with reduced hours, and some are taking advantage of temporary allowances to ship beer via UPS and FedEx. While that helps, many are reporting their sales are down 80 percent or more.
Even though there has been recent talk of restarting the area economy on a regional basis, that can’t come soon enough for local brewery owners.
“We’re still open, but our business has changed dramatically, to say the least,” said Victor Pultinas, owner of Lake Drum Brewing in Geneva. “We’re operating at about 10 percent of what we would normally be doing, especially now. April and May are two of our bigger months, so it’s truly a huge hit for us.”
Pultinas is open two hours a day for takeout service only; people can bring in growlers to be filled, or buy cans or other merchandise. Lake Drum is delivering beer within city limits too.
“All are suffering,” said Paul Leone, a Newark resident who is executive director of the Rochester-based New York State Brewers Association. “Those that are getting by have found creative ways to take advantage of the new (but temporary for some) allowances of shipping, delivery or curbside. People are seeking craft beer during this — that’s a fact — but the information has to be there for them to find.”
Jon Mansfield, manager of War Horse Brewing Company at Three Brothers Wineries & Estates in Fayette, said the brewery is offering curbside pickup and shipping beer in New York; however, New York breweries, unlike wineries, can’t ship across state lines. War Horse, which features a 1940s/World War II motif, also cans beer for grocery stores.
“We have been doing a fair amount of curbside pickup, especially when it’s nice out,” Mansfield said. “I think people are looking for an excuse to roll the windows down and ride around. That’s what I would be doing. We are also doing wine slushees to go, much like bars and distilleries are doing cocktails to go, and that’s been a lot of fun.
“It has been pretty inspiring to look back at these old newspapers, magazines, posters, movies, etc., and see the attitude that people took then when dealing with their own (albeit different) crisis,” Mansfield continued. “It seems like everyone, then and now, is just trying to do the best they can with what they have.”
Other local breweries, including WeBe Brewing in Geneva and Fleur De Lis Brew Works in Seneca Falls, are offering curbside pickup as well. At WeBe, owners Dan and Colleen Lieberg are open every day — albeit with reduced hours — except Tuesday, and people can order and get beer at a curbside tent, or order online.
Fleur De Lis is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with reduced hours; they’re shipping beer too.
“We have been putting up 2-3 new beers on each weekend to help people get beer to go,” owner Craig Partee said. “Our sales are about 10-15 percent of what we would normally be doing now.”
Leone said two other area breweries, Keuka Brewing near Hammondsport and Lucky Hare Brewing Company in Hector, Schuyler County, are shipping. Ian Conboy, co-owner at Lucky Hare with Rich Thiel, said despite a bare-bones staff they are doing well with home deliveries.
“Home delivery has been our best revenue generator, and it has been a great way to connect with our customers directly while at a safe distance,” he said. “It has been truly amazing to see the flood of support that our customers have provided to Lucky Hare to keep us going through all of this.”
Like Lucky Hare, Crafty Ales & Lagers in Phelps is offering curbside pickup and home delivery.
Adams and Pultinas are among the brewery owners who have applied for emergency Small Business Administration loans due to COVID-19.
“If those don’t go through it will be extremely tough,” Pultinas said. “It’s extremely tough for everyone now. It’s just flipped folks upside down. It’s one day at a time.”
“Normally, the majority of our customers are visitors to the area, similar to the wineries, primarily from Pennsylvania, Rochester and Buffalo,” Adams said. “The majority of my sales since the crisis have been from friends in Geneva, which I am grateful for. I have heard hopeful words from tourism offices and other business owners on Seneca Lake that they’re hoping things will start to be on the upswing by Memorial Day. I am a bit skeptical because of the social distancing issues, and things may not be normal for quite a while — or even at all.”
Adams flashes back to his unusual encounter several weeks ago when looking at the big picture.
“It is just a mindset of survival at this point,” he said. “I am not sure how long the business can survive in this mode and whether the rebound will be as high.
“A friend of mine noted that my livelihood, everything I have worked for over the last six years and keeping a roof over my head is at stake during this crisis, and I must be stressed. I said yes, but I just make beer. It isn’t life or death.”