WATERLOO — How ready are Seneca County businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic?
The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce is inviting county businesses and Chamber members to respond to a survey on reopening readiness to help answer that question.
“Our Chamber, in collaboration with the One Seneca partnership, would like to invite businesses to participate in a survey designed to help assess our collective readiness to participate in an expedited reopening of the Finger Lakes region,” said Jeff Shipley, Chamber president and CEO.
Some 600 surveys were sent out to businesses in Seneca and neighboring counties, both Chamber members and non-members, to get an idea of readiness to reopen. To date, more than 100 have been returned and more will be accepted until Friday. The survey was posted on the Chamber website Tuesday and can be accessed there, Shipley said.
“We want to do all we can to reopen the local economy, which has been devastated by the shutdown. We want to identify the challenges and devise a path forward,” Shipley said. “That starts by collecting data.”
“Based on what we’ve seen so far, I suspect most businesses can do mitigation to reopen with social distancing, avoiding gatherings and lines, using online payments, less person to person contact, installing wash stations and sanitizers for employees and customers and requiring face masks,” he added.
He also said that “reopening will be based on the number of beds, hospitalization rates declining for the virus, but also business plans to protect employees and customers once they reopen, such as screening for temperature upon arrival.”
Shipley said a major concern in the responses to the survey is getting customers to return along with a loss of customer confidence.
“We are entering the prime tourism season which generates much needed revenue,” he said.
Shipley noted Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that the state will take a regional approach to reopening the economy from the coronavirus shutdown. He said the governor has acknowledged that there are different circumstances in different regions, and he is committed to a strategy that may open part of upstate sooner than downstate.
Cuomo has asked former lieutenant governor and Rochester mayor Bob Duffy to be coordinator for the Finger Lakes Region. The Seneca County survey results will be shared with Duffy.
Sponsoring the survey are Chamber members Seneca Meadows, Generations Bank, del Lago Resort & Casino, ITT Goulds Pumps, Quality Hotel & Suites and Lyons National Bank. For information, call (315) 568-2906 or go to info@senecachamber.org.