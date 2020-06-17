CANANDAIGUA — The summer day camp for Canandaigua City School District students entering grades 1-8 is back on.
Locations will include Onanda Park, Jefferson Park, Baker Park, and Outhouse Park. Access to the community at the playground areas of these locations will be denied during camp hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Children will not need to wear masks, but camp staffers will wear face coverings throughout the day. Twenty-five children at each location will be split into groups of 10 or less to be paired with one counselor for the week to limit exposure, and daily health checks will be administered. No offsite trips are available, but staffers will be providing a variety of games and activities to entertain their groups.
Call (585) 337-2176 or email HPogue@CanandaiguaNewYork.gov to get more information or to ask questions.