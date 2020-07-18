CANANDAIGUA — An 8-year-old boy who plays on Canandaigua Junior Baseball’s Rookie Nationals team, along with his parent, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The boy’s sibling, who also attended the July 11 practice as a spectator, tested negative.
In an email to the Canandaigua Junior Baseball community Thursday, Board of Directors member and COVID-19 contact Joe Schaeffer informed people of the situation.
“At (the July 11) practice, no equipment was shared, coaches were masked, players were physically distant and the field was cleaned before and after the practice per the applicable guidelines,” Schaeffer wrote.
He said the practice was limited to a single team, the Rookie Nationals. While other Rookie and T-ball teams were at the 4631 County Road 4 facility throughout the day, Schaeffer indicated no teams from the Minor (10U) or Major (12U) divisions were there that day
“(Canandaigua Junior Baseball) has reported the circumstances to the Ontario County Public Health Department and we’re awaiting further instructions. Like you, we have questions,” Schaeffer said. “In cooperation with the Health Department, we’d like to determine the next step for players and coaches who participated in that practice, as well as the next steps for the families of players and coaches who were at the practice.”
Schaeffer said the league is asking all players and family members of the Rookie Nationals team to refrain from participating in Canandaigua Junior Baseball events and to not visit the fields. This includes family members in the same household or in a separate household who have had direct contact with a Rookie Nationals player.
More specific guidance will come after consultation with the county Public Health Department, Schaeffer said.
“Families of the Rookie Nationals players or any (Canandaigua Junior Baseball) family concerned about possible exposure are encouraged to consult with their primary care providers, especially if showing symptoms of COVID-19 as defined by the Center for Disease Control,” Schaeffer wrote.
On Friday, after talking with Ontario County Public Health officials, Schaeffer said there is no recommendation to quarantine or test any player, coach or family member. The reasons, Schaeffer said, were that the practice session was prior to the “look-back” window from the test. He explained that contact tracing looks back 48 hours from whatever is first, a positive test, or the onset of symptoms.
He also said neither the player nor his parent were symptomatic at practice, had close contact with another player, parent or coach, and preventative measures were followed by the league, including no equipment sharing, cleaning the facility, social distancing and mask-wearing by parents.
“It is the opinion of local public health officials that the COVID-19 positive player and parents in this case pose little to no risk to the rest of the team, coaches and the youth baseball community at large,” Schaeffer said. “Based on this confirmation, any player or coach is free to rejoin league activities, with the obvious exception of the COVID-positive player.”
Schaeffer said the state’s interim guidance on youth sports lays out a clear communication plan for suspected or confirmed COVID cases. He said the league followed that guidance and was as transparent as possible with the entire Canandaigua Junior Baseball community, wished for a speedy recovery for player and parent.
Schaeffer’s statement was supported in a letter written by Kate Ott, deputy public health director for Ontario County.