WATERLOO — Del Lago Resort & Casino has obtained a $20 million mortgage from various lenders to help pay bills during a time when it’s closed and not generating revenue.
Casino officials have applied to the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency to amend its 2015 exemptions to include an exemption from paying the recording tax for the new mortgage.
The IDA will meet by way of an online conference call at noon Thursday, and the board is expected to vote on del Lago’s request for what is called the COVID-19 mortgage.
The IDA conducted a required public hearing May 28. No written or oral comments were received. The cost-benefit analysis tied to the 2015 exemptions was applied to the supplemental request and found to be favorable.
“It’s essentially a first lien mortgage from some lenders so the casino can pay their bills as a result of lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Sarah Davis, IDA executive director.
In recommending approval of the exemption, the motion gives these reasons:
• The economic condition of the area and the multiplying effect the casino project has and will continue to have on the area.
• The extent to which the project has and will continue to create permanent, private sector jobs.
• The estimated value of the supplemental assistance.
• The economic impact of del Lago and the proposed supplemental assistance on the town of Tyre, Seneca County and the Waterloo central school district taxing jurisdictions.
• The ongoing impact of the project on existing and proposed business and economic development projects in the vicinity of the Route 414, Tyre, site.
• The amount of private sector investment that has been and is likely to be generated by the project.
• The extent to which the casino has and may require the provision of additional services.
• The extent to which the project has and will provide additional sources of revenue to the municipalities and school district in which the project is located.
• The benefits of the project not otherwise available to the area in which the casino is located.
In-person attendance at the meeting is not allowed. Visit https://www.senecacountyida.org/livestream to watch the meeting.