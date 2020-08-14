WATERLOO — The Cayuga-Seneca Community Action Program says its funding is being threatened by COVID-19-related state budget cuts — and the organization is urging people to do something about it.
Cayuga-Seneca CAP Executive Director Laurie Piccolo is asking people to join the “Value the Vulnerable Campaign” and send a message to state legislators.
“We need them to stand up and tell Gov. Cuomo and state Budget Director Robert Mujica to rescind the COVID-19 related Executive Order 202.48 that has put a financial bullseye on the backs of community action agencies across the state,” Piccolo said.
She added: “Our ability to do our job of providing needed services in the midst off a pandemic and dramatic financial distress is threatened by New York state delaying payments, cutting signed contracts by 20 percent and not executing new contracts with our agency. The financial stress on CAP will just be a new form of trickle-down economics that has already hurt the people we serve, the most vulnerable among us.”
Cayuga-Seneca CAP has an office at 23 Center St. that provides a host of services to the needy.