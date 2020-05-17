SENECA FALLS — The gaming facility in Union Springs operated by the Cayuga Nation, which closed in March because of the coronavirus shutdown, reopened Friday.
The LakeSide Entertainment gaming facility on Route 90 reduced the number of slot machines to 31, two-thirds of normal capacity. In addition, Nation leader Cllnt Halftown said the following safety protocols are in place:
• All patrons and staff members will have their temperature taken upon entering the facility.
• Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times by patrons and staff members.
• A 6-foot social distancing is mandatory, and will be enforced by staff members.
• Machines will be sanitized between uses and surfaces sanitized hourly.
• Hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the facility.
“As other businesses in Central New York and the Finger Lakes Region are beginning to reopen, our Gaming Commission views this as an appropriate time to resume operations, with new health and safety guidelines issued by the National Indian Gaming Commission in place and with consideration of federal guidelines,” Halftown said. “We want to be sure that our customers and the public at large are properly protected as we initially go forward on this limited basis.
“We look forward to resuming full operations as soon as we think it is advisable to do so.”