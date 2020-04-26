GENEVA — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo established a mandate that New Yorkers wear a mask of some kind in public, Genevan Anna Creadick was anxious to help.
Realizing many people locally may not be able to acquire a mask, she took to her daughter’s green “Hello Kitty” sewing machine and began making them.
“COVID-19 is a problem that is so big and scary and global, I was starting to feel helpless,” the Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor said. “Responding to an urgent need like this on the local level not only helps keep my neighbors safe, it is helping me cope.”
Many others around the city have joined Creadick in the effort, but some home seamstresses did not always know how to get their creations to those who needed them.
Enter ConnectGeneva, the Geneva website addressing local COVID-19 needs through collaboration with the city and town of Geneva and the nonprofit organization BluePrint Geneva. Volunteers there alerted the Center of Concern, which agreed to serve as a distribution center for the homemade masks.
Center Director Cheryl Toor highlighted the community spirit and initiative of Genevans who see an opportunity to contribute and thoughtfully respond with talent, time or donations.
“I want to make sure our volunteers have the protection they need during this challenging time,” Toor said. “I realized that other organizations would also benefit from additional masks and was pleased to centralize efforts.”
Donations of homemade masks may be dropped off to the Center of Concern, 58 Avenue D, during its hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Those in need of a mask can stop by and pick one up during the same hours.
The Center of Concern continues to operate its food pantry during these hours as well. They can be reached at (315) 789-1117 for information about their services or volunteer needs.