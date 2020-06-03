SENECA FALLS — A key element of becoming a licensed, professional chiropractor is hands-on, manipulative clinical training.
To make that happen for their students, New York Chiropractic College officials are asking to reopen part of their Route 89 campus for clinical training this summer, two months before it would be allowed to reopen under current coronavirus restrictions.
The college would be in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, which has no definitive date yet, and the clinical training needs to start by July 1 or sooner. NYCC is working with state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, to make its case before regional state officials in Rochester and eventually to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
So far, NYCC has received support for its plan from the Seneca County Board of Supervisors. The Seneca Falls Town Board was set to consider a similar measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
NYCC President Dr. Michael Mestan, in a May 21 letter to Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, said the graduate-level college operates on a trimester system that results in year-round classes, with some small breaks. The spring 2020 term was underway when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the college moved to totally remote learning for its 810 students.
“In addition, as a graduate health care college, hands-on training, including important clinical experiences in hospitals, VA centers, health clinics and other settings, is a critical component of the NYCC education,” Mestan wrote. “Prior to this spring, nearly all doctoral courses would have been conducted in a face-to-face format. In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, the college faculty shifted to rearrange curriculum and offer remote course delivery for the spring term of May to August.”
He said in order for students to gain the hands-on experience required to progress toward their degrees, “the fall 2020 trimester must focus heavily on in-person laboratory work students would have normally completed in spring.”
Officials say they believe that a safe, slow, limited reopening of the school is possible. They said they have developed a detailed plan to do that. That 17-page document calls for converting large spaces in six campus buildings into individual clinical tables. The students would take turns being patients and students.
Mestan said the Athletic Center, dining hall and the library are examples of spaces that would be converted to clinical labs for 228 students.
“The sessions would be staggered, with no waiting time,” Mestan explained. “Each session would be specifically scheduled and all safety procedures would be followed for disinfection and personal protection for students and faculty.”
He added that each examining table would be at least six feet apart.
“We want to do this in a way that will be safe for students and faculty and for the Seneca Falls community,” Mestan said. “We feel this is a good plan, and we are willing to modify it as needed by state officials. We feel confident we can do this and meet our goals and protect everyone. We need to notify students well in advance so they can schedule their return to campus.”
Without authorization to open in July, Mestan said “it is likely instruction and college operations will need to be suspended fully, or at least in part, and our students’ education will be significantly delayed. This will certainly impact students’ goals and professional timelines, as well as have a significant impact on the college’s finances and ability to operate as an educational institution and regional employer.”
NYCC board member and attorney Lou DiLorenzo, a Waterloo native, addressed the county board at its May 26 meeting.
After discussion, including concerns raised by county Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart, the board voted 11-2 to support the college’s expedited resumption of clinical skills education at the Seneca Falls campus. Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart and At-Large Seneca Falls Supervisor Ralph Lott were opposed. At-Large Waterloo Supervisor Jim Cleere was absent.
“The majority of this plan seems well thought out and might be workable when the time comes,” Swinehart said. “The proposal describes plans for screening students, staff and visitors, wearing masks and social distancing. However, it is premature to finalize any plans as we cannot predict what the next few weeks will bring us or what new regulations or requirements may be in place at that time.
“As the public health director for Seneca County, charged with protecting the health and safety of our residents as well as visitors to our county, I do not endorse the proposal to permit NYCC to reopen ahead of the indicated Phase 4 of the governor’s re-opening plan.”