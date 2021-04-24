LODI — Can I get an Amen!
The town of Lodi has ended a decade-long search for a new municipal building by buying the Lodi Presbyterian Church for $67,000.
Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart said the church at 8591 Route 414 will be converted to a municipal building for town government functions, including court. An addition to the building is part of the plan, Barnhart said.
As a condition of the sale, the town had to agree to allow the Lodi Food 4 All Pantry to continue operating in the building.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to build toward the future of Lodi with a new town hall,” Barnhart said. “The gracious support from our community partners, the church and the pantry, has helped his project realize significant cost savings for Lodi taxpayers and ensures the continued operation of the food pantry, which has fed hundreds of families during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He called the sale a “win-win” for local government and all the people it serves.
The church is being purchased from the Presbytery of Geneva, which oversees 52 churches in the Finger Lakes. The nearest Presbyterian Church to Lodi is the Ovid Federated Church.
Barnhart said the church was sold at below market value in exchange for the town committing to continue the pantry operation.
The current town hall is at 8440 N.Main St. The Lodi village government will not share the former church and will maintain its offices at 8457 N. Main St.
“The town has been preparing to build a new town hall for a decade,” Barnhart said. “Money was put into a building reserve fund, but the town will have to borrow to pay for the expansion. This will be done without a tax increase.”
The town will conduct public information sessions during each phase of the project. The first will be a budget workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday in the church building. The town will post project plans at www.lodiny.com as the project develops.
Email Barnhart at supervisor@lodiny.com with questions, or mail Lodi Town Hall, P.O. Box 405, Lodi, NY 14860.