GENEVA — The city is hosting its first community livestream, “Live From City Hall: Livestream Event,” on Wednesday. It starts at noon.
The event will include Geneva area community partners who will connect with local residents, the city said in a press release.
City Manager Sage Gerling said that “it is in essence a check-in from the city and community partners during this
COVID-19 time.”
Besides Gerling, community partners featured in the livestream are:
• Dr. Jason Feinberg, vice president for medical affairs and chief medical officer.
• Geneva City School District Superintendent Trina Newton.
• Robb Flowers, vice president of student affairs at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
• Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti.
During the livestream, residents will hear the group discuss “information each organization feels is vital for local residents.”
The livestream can be viewed on Facebook Live at the city’s Facebook page, City of Geneva NY, or on the city’s YouTube page, City of Geneva NY.