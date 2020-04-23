GENEVA — Chad Lahr is among the many city business owners who have watched their enterprises grind to a virtual halt under the New York State on Pause initiative to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Lahr is the owner of Community Proud Apparel and a partner in several other businesses, including Opus Espresso & Food Bar, as well as a number of rental properties. He applied for funds from the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection programs, which were created to keep employees and businesses afloat during the economic shutdown. Neither had money left when Lahr applied.
And while the programs are expected to be replenished by Congress soon, the money may last just days, as the demand for business assistance exceeds supply in an economy that continues to spiral downward.
That’s why Lahr is pleased to hear the city is doing what it can to keep its businesses from closing permanently.
City Manager Sage Gerling announced that New York State Homes and Community Renewal is allowing the city to transfer money from its $200,000 Microenterprise Assistance Program, or MAP, to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Each business is eligible for up to $10,000, and the city has allocated $100,000 so far, Gerling said.
The Small Business Disaster Grant Program is designed to help city businesses stay afloat by providing grants to help pay operating expenses.
“Our small businesses infuse our community with vibrancy and diverse resources that increase the quality of life for residents and visitors,” Gerling said in a press release. “We are appreciative of (Housing and Community Renewal) allowing us to utilize the MAP program to positively respond locally to this global crisis. We believe in the resiliency of our businesses and we are committed to building a stronger business environment during this difficult time.”
The program allows businesses to be reimbursed for rent, utilities, insurance costs, payroll, inventory, advertising, and any other expenses.
Lahr said he’ll be applying.
“It’s huge,” he said. “It shows that they (the city) care. They know the need is out there. I planted my flag in Geneva, and it’s a scary time.”
For Lahr, his Community Proud apparel work is limited to printing for uniform purposes, while his popular “I Love FLX” tee shirt business should be ramping up now. However, with Finger Lakes breweries and wineries not open for tastings, that market “has been halted to zero.”
Lahr said he’s not alone in the need for assistance in this pandemic, which has resulted in millions of layoffs throughout the nation.
“You can’t go several months in a row with zero income,” he said.
Applications for this grant assistance are due by May 19 and are available at CityOfGenevaNY.com/MAP or by contacting Collette Barnard at ccb@geneva.ny.us.
“Ideally, we would like to help as many businesses in the city as we are able,” said Gerling. “However, we may adjust based on demand for each of the programs.”
The city said it will also continue accepting applications for the Microenterprise program, which provides up to $25,000 for startups and expansions of businesses with five employees or less, including the owners. Those program applications are also being accepted until May 19. As with the Disaster Grant Program, those interested in the program should contact Barnard.
Lahr thinks even more money will be moved from the Microenterprise program to help existing businesses, because they are the backbone of the city economy and that demand for startup money might not be strong, given the current economic conditions.
He likes what the city is offering.
“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “I’m glad to see they are putting something in place. A lot of business owners are nervous, scared and apprehensive.”
Even when the shutdown is over — the Cuomo administration is in the early stages of creating an economic restart program for each region — Lahr predicts it will take time for business owners to recover. He knows some won’t reopen.
Additionally, Lahr predicts those that do reopen will operate with smaller staffs to minimize costs.