Easter, the high point of the Christian calendar, arrives Sunday deep into the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Passover, one of Judaism’s most widely celebrated holidays, starts today and continues through April 16.
Although houses of worship are empty, area clergy are still committed to filling their faithful’s hearts with hope and inspiration. And they are doing so in varied ways to engage people who for the most part are confined to their homes.
In-person worship has shifted to online platforms in the past few weeks. Some clergy are recording and uploading their services to YouTube, others are employing the Zoom platform or Facebook Live to meet in real time with their congregation.
For most it has been a learn-as-you-go endeavor, with adjustments along the way. The Rev. Jim Adams of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Geneva described virtual worship as “new territory.”
“It’s both a challenge and kind of a good challenge to find new ways to reach out,” he said.
At St. Peter’s, Adams said church services have been pre-recorded and uploaded to YouTube because he believes that’s more accessible for older members — and more inclusive. Musical solos, prayers and family greetings can be shared in advance and incorporated.
“It allows us to have a creative video that includes people’s different offerings,” he said. “I don’t want to stand up and have people listen to me read.”
For Adams, it’s also important to maintain the Easter traditions his congregation has come to expect. Nothing is familiar anymore, he noted, but familiar church rituals may provide comfort in a discomforting time.
In the Episcopal church, the lighting of a new Paschal candle symbolizing Christ’s resurrection is an important symbol, Adams said. He plans to have church members light candles in their homes. During a regular Easter service, the church bell is rung at that candle-lighting moment and parishioners ring bells they’ve brought along. Adams said he’s encouraging those celebrating at home to also ring bells while either he or his wife run over to ring St. Peter’s.
“It’s very joyous,” he said. “It’s just an outpouring of bells.”
The Rev. Leah Ntuala of First Presbyterian Church in Seneca Falls is hoping for an outpouring of Easter eggs.
She said she’s asked church members to decorate their windows, doors and sidewalks with Easter eggs so the community can have an Easter egg hunt of sorts while out walking. The activity is being organized with the Seneca Falls United Methodist Church and local VFW.
Ntuala said her church went to online services March 15; they are available at www.fpresssf.com and also posted on the church’s Facebook page — where Ntuala recently shared a Holy Week challenge to engage church members (or anyone) in different activities. The traditional Maundy Thursday joint service with the Seneca Falls United Methodist Church will also be online. Val White, pastor of the Methodist Church, said her church’s Easter service will be available starting at 7 a.m. Sunday at www.mysfumc.org; Easter baskets filled with personal care and devotional items will also be distributed to homebound seniors.
Staying connected virtually is something Ntuala’s working hard at — not just for the holy day of Easter but every day. Online yoga classes continue on Mondays, there are weekly Zoom check-ins and a Facebook Live meditation on weekdays. Letters, phone calls and mailing the church bulletin and sermon to those without Internet access is also occurring.
“We are still the church, God’s people,” she wrote in an email.
The Rev. Emily Huyge of the First United Methodist Church in Geneva has been holding live-time Zoom Sunday services for her congregation and intends to continue doing so “for however long we have to stay safe.” She also uses a function to record the Zoom meeting and then uploads it to YouTube. She had 40 households tune in for the Palm Sunday service.
Younger and perhaps more tech-savvy than the average clergy person, Huyge, 33, said she has used the Zoom platform before. She had already been giving her Easter homily some thought last week and said she kept returning to the idea that the first Easter was a quiet affair when Jesus revealed himself to a very few.
It was also a time of anxiety, added the Rev. Brad Benson of Trinity Church in Seneca Falls. Benson notes that the Bible accounts of the resurrection indicate Jesus’ disciples were “sheltering in place” because of fear that religious authorities might apprehend them.
Huyge expects to include some familiar Easter hymns in her church’s service (played by organist Charity Gilotti from her Waterloo home).
“But I think it’s important to name the fact that this is different,” she said. “I don’t want to recreate a normal Easter service on Zoom.”
Church in a car
The service Benson has planned at Trinity Church in Seneca Falls will be anything but normal; he’s planning an “old-fashioned drive-in style” worship.
At 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday a service will be staged in front of the church at 27 Fall St.; all people will remain in their cars. Benson has secured town permission for the event, which is possible because of the church’s location at the bottom of Fall Street (where parking will be allowed and there is plenty of nearby space). Worshippers can also park in the two lots across from the church and the lots adjacent to the old town hall.
Benson said attendees will stay in their cars and the service will be broadcast through Facebook Live and on loudspeakers. All are welcome and a worship sheet will be distributed so everyone can participate.
Elsewhere in Seneca Falls, the Calvary Chapel church on Route 89 is planning a 7 a.m. online sunrise service in addition to its regular 10:30 a.m. one, said Assistant Pastor Nick Schamberger — who noted the church moved all its services and Sunday school online last month due to the social distancing regulations.
Schamberger noted Calvary Chapel had already been streaming services on Facebook Live for shut-ins or those who were ill, often getting about a dozen followers. Now the streamed services are attracting 500 to 600 logins, he said.
“We’re very blessed having already been streaming before ... it’s more missing the people,” he said.
Benson, of Trinity Church, agrees — and looks forward to people reuniting (from a safe distance) on Easter Sunday.
“While we cannot take part in communion right now, the Church reminds us that the presence of Jesus in that act is in our gathering, not just the sharing of the elements. On this day, we will be reminded that God lives in the community; God only visits our church buildings,” he wrote in a press release.
And he said he will encourage the honking of horns to symbolize that joy.
Rabbi Ann Landowne of Temple Beth-El in Geneva is connecting to her congregation members via Zoom, holding services and different Torah studies on that platform. Last week she collaborated with a Fairport temple for a joint service and plans to invite members from her prior temple in Dubuque, Iowa to a Seder dinner service Wednesday evening.
“We’ll all be Zooming in wherever we are,” she said.
Many people who are sheltering in place with family or children will hold their own Seder dinners, but the Zoom gathering will allow the temple community to connect, hear the Passover story as a group and recite the main prayers together, Landowne said. She’s also assigned readings to different people for an interactive touch.
She believes this crisis has heightened a need for a spiritual community. Members are appreciative and feel a sense of security that the temple and its mission are still functioning, even if in an altered way.
Adams of St. Peter’s said it’s easy to forget about God in times of peace or prosperity.
“People all over are finding out just how important it is to have God in their life right now,” he said.