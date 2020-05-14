Clyde-Savannah High School is graduating 52 seniors this year and on Wednesday 40 banners with their pictures were hung in the village of Clyde and 12 in Savannah to honor them.
Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw said the community-wide project was realized thanks to the support of the Village of Clyde board of trustees, the Village of Clyde DPW, Mike Hayden, Craig Pawlak, Larry Lang, Jill Robert, Kris King, Kim Larsen, Jen Peeso and the community group SOAR.
Peeso and SOAR assisted the village in applying for a $2,300 grant from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County to fund the project. Secor Lumber and Tavano Electric provided equipment and services.
“The statement ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ comes to mind, except in this case it was the entire Clyde community, Clyde-Savannah Central School and Town of Savannah working together to raise the banners in honor of the Class of 2020,” Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw wrote in an email.
“We all understand this will not make up for all they have missed in their senior year, but hope this helps with some of the healing moving forward. The ultimate goal at the end of the day is to hand these banners to the graduating class at whatever graduation ceremony that may happen.”